QCPD destroys almost P1-M worth of prohibited fireworks ahead of New Year

In this photo, Quezon City police are seen destroying P810,697 worth of illegal fireworks, January 31, 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Around P810,697 worth of prohibited firecrackers and pyrotechnics were destroyed by police authorities after being seized following the implementation of a stricter Quezon City order before the New Year.

The said fireworks and firecrackers were products of 58 operations conducted during the intensified operations carried out by 16 police stations and other units of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD).

The illegal pyrotechnics were reportedly seized after they were found in violation of Republic Act 7183 (An Act Regulating the Sale, Manufacture, Distribution and Use of Firecrackers and other Pyrotechnic devices) and Ordinance No. SP 2618, S-2017.

The said ordinance prohibits the use of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices in "all public places in Quezon City."

Among those confiscated are products like:

Picollo

Poppop

Five Star

Pla-pla

Ginat Whistle Bomb Atomic Bomb (Super Lolo)

Atomic Triangle (Goodbye Bading)

Large Size Judas Belt (Goodbye Philippines)

several others

"We thank our citizens who continue to follow our laws and ordinances. However, there are still some hardheaded folks selling in public markets who think they could get away with the law," said QCPD Director Police Brig. Gen. Nicolas D Torre III in Filipino.

"We again urge the public to unite with us and follow in order avoid accidents so that we could welcome the New Year safely."

Just this December, QC Mayor Joy Belmonte issued Executive Order No. 54, S-2022 banning the use of fireworks and firecrackers even in private households.

The district director again reminded those in uniform regarding the consequences of indiscriminate firing, saying that those who violate will be immediately dismissed from service aside from criminal offenses.

According to the Department of Health, there have already been 52 cases of fireworks-related injuries from December 21-30. This is 30% higher than the 40 cases reported from the same time period last year. — James Relativo