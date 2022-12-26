Six people killed, over 100K affected by Christmas rains, floods

This handout photo taken on December 25, 2022 and received on December 26 from the Philippine Coast Guard shows rescuers evacuating people from a flooded area in Ozamiz City, Misamis Occidental. Two

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:27 p.m.) — Authorities said six people died and 19 were missing as parts of the country experienced heavy rains and floods during the Christmas weekend.

In a bulletin released Monday morning, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said two individuals in Camarines Sur and four in Misamis Occidental were reported dead.

Ten people in Bicol region, six in Eastern Visayas, and three in Northern Mindanao were missing. Three individuals were injured.

The shear line—or the point where the cold and warm winds converge—will continue to bring rain showers to Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and Palawan that may trigger floods and landslides, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The rains and floods caused by the shear line have affected 23,762 families or 100,691 individuals. Around 9,216 households or 46,672 people have been staying in evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC said the estimated damage to infrastructure has reached P5.28 million in Bicol region and Northern Mindanao. Forty-eight houses were also damaged in Mimaropa, Eastern Visayas, and Northern Mindanao.

The cost of agricultural damage in Bicol region was pegged at P52.7 million.

The agency said it has provided assistance worth P2.04 million to the affected residents, deployed search and rescue teams, and activated regional emergency operations centers.