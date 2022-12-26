^

Headlines

Six people killed, over 100K affected by Christmas rains, floods

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
December 26, 2022 | 12:00pm
Six people killed, over 100K affected by Christmas rains, floods
This handout photo taken on December 25, 2022 and received on December 26 from the Philippine Coast Guard shows rescuers evacuating people from a flooded area in Ozamiz City, Misamis Occidental. Two
Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:27 p.m.) — Authorities said six people died and 19 were missing as parts of the country experienced heavy rains and floods during the Christmas weekend.

In a bulletin released Monday morning, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said two individuals in Camarines Sur and four in Misamis Occidental were reported dead. 

Ten people in Bicol region, six in Eastern Visayas, and three in Northern Mindanao were missing. Three individuals were injured.

The shear line—or the point where the cold and warm winds converge—will continue to bring rain showers to Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and Palawan that may trigger floods and landslides, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The rains and floods caused by the shear line have affected 23,762 families or 100,691 individuals. Around 9,216 households or 46,672 people have been staying in evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC said the estimated damage to infrastructure has reached P5.28 million in Bicol region and Northern Mindanao. Forty-eight houses were also damaged in Mimaropa, Eastern Visayas, and Northern Mindanao.

The cost of agricultural damage in Bicol region was pegged at P52.7 million.

The agency said it has provided assistance worth P2.04 million to the affected residents, deployed search and rescue teams, and activated regional emergency operations centers. 

OFFICE OF CIVIL DEFENSE

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Merry Christmas!': Single bettor to take home P114-M lotto jackpot prize

'Merry Christmas!': Single bettor to take home P114-M lotto jackpot prize

2 days ago
Another millionaire was made two days before Christmas day after a single person bagged the P114.32 million jackpot prize...
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court boosts Pakistani Christian&rsquo;s case seeking refugee status

Supreme Court boosts Pakistani Christian’s case seeking refugee status

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
The Supreme Court has partially reversed a decision that denied a Pakistani Christian, who faces criminal charges of blasphemy,...
Headlines
fbtw
666 COVID-19 cases on Christmas Day

666 COVID-19 cases on Christmas Day

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday reported an additional 666 COVID-19 cases, bringing to 4,061,663 the total number of those...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Setting tourist targets, COVID-19 case projections

News from home: Setting tourist targets, COVID-19 case projections

By Kaycee Valmonte | 21 hours ago
From the country’s increased tourist targets for 2023 to issues surrounding gratuity pay given to government employees,...
Headlines
fbtw
More than 11,000 teachers to address learning gap

More than 11,000 teachers to address learning gap

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
The government hired more than 11,000 teachers this year to address the learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOH reports 5 cases of firecracker-related injuries

DOH reports 5 cases of firecracker-related injuries

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday reported five cases of firecracker-related injuries in the run-up to the New Year.
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers opposed to Maharlika say let economy recover first

Lawmakers opposed to Maharlika say let economy recover first

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Lawmakers opposed to the Maharlika Investment Fund said it would be better if the Marcos administration let the pandemic-battered...
Headlines
fbtw
CPP pays tribute to Joma, vows intensified revolution

CPP pays tribute to Joma, vows intensified revolution

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
The Communist Party of the Philippines pays tribute to its late founder, Jose Maria Sison, as it celebrates its 54th anniversary...
Headlines
fbtw
MOA signed for ROTC games

MOA signed for ROTC games

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
To provide a platform for Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets to compete in Olympic-level national sports events,...
Headlines
fbtw
Shear line brings rain in Visayas, Mindanao, Palawan areas

Shear line brings rain in Visayas, Mindanao, Palawan areas

1 day ago
State weather bureau PAGASA said parts of Visayas, Mindanao and Palawan islands will still be affected by light rain...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with