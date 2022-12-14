^

Maceda, Celis gets CA nod as Comelec commissioners

Philstar.com
December 14, 2022 | 4:11pm
Maceda, Celis gets CA nod as Comelec commissioners
Philstar.com / AJ Bolando, file

MANILA, Philippines — The congressional Commission on Appointments has confirmed the appointments of Ernesto Ferdinand Maceda, Jr. and Nelson Celis as commissioners of the Commission on Elections.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. appointed Maceda and Celis to the poll body, along with Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia.

“As a legal reform advocate, I will work with the Commission en banc on programs that allow for a deep and meaningful study for our rules and precedent, in order to protect constitutional values,” Maceda said. 

Meanwhile, in his opening statement, Celis highlighted that he has been tasked to lead the first Election Summit to be hosted by the poll body in 2023. This is on top of being in charge of the commission’s Digitalization Project and Task Force Fake News.

He is also the vice commissioner-in-charge for the Committee on the Automation of the 2025 national and local elections, for the “new normal committee” of the Vulnerable Sectors Office, and for the Gender and Development Office.

Celis brings with him over four decades of experience in information technology and management. He was also a lead consultant from 2003 to 2004 under former Comelec Commission Resurreccion Borra’s office and again, in 2006 to 2008 under Borra, when he was Comelec chairman.

“I have consistently advocated in the last two decades, for the administration and conduct of electoral exercises, which are not only modernized, but credible and meaningful,” Celis said.

