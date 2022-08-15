Marcos nominates Nelson Celis as Comelec commissioner

This file photo shows the Commission on Elections headquarters in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has nominated Nelson Java Celis to the Commission on Elections as commissioner with a term expiring February 2029.

Celis will continue the unexpired term of former commissioner Aimee Torrefranca-Neri, whose appointment was bypassed by the congressional Commission on Appointments in June.

"We hope for the confirmation of his nomination via Regular Appointment, so that Commission en banc, with him on board, can chart the future of automated elections in the Philippines," Acting Comelec Spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said in a statement on Monday.

Celis joins the poll body under the leadership of Comelec Chairman George Garcia. He joins Commissioners Socorro Inting, Marlon Casquejo, Aimee Ferolino, and Rey Bulay.

This is not his first time with the Comelec, having been a lead consultant from 2003 to 2004 under former commissioner Resurreccion Borra’s office. He again joined the poll body in 2006 until 2008, taking the same post under then-Comelec chairman Borra.

He also brings with him over four decades of experience in information technology and management.

A licensed electronics and communications engineer, Celis finished his undergraduate degree in Don Bosco Technical College. He then obtained his master's and post-graduate degree in Business Administration at De La Salle University.

Celis was the spokesman of Automated Election System Watch, a coalition of nearly 50 organizations advocating for clean and honest elections.

"We sincerely believe that his expertise and long experience in Information Technology will immensely benefit the COMELEC and further enhance the automation of our electoral processes," Laudiangco said.