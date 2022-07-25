^

Headlines

Marcos includes return of mandatory ROTC in legislative agenda

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 25, 2022 | 6:01pm
Marcos includes return of mandatory ROTC in legislative agenda
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his first State of the Nation Address as newly elected Congress leaders, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, react on Monday, July 25, 2022.
OPS / Marcos media team

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his first State of the Nation Address called on Congress to pass a law that would make the controversial Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) program mandatory in senior high school. 

In particular, Marcos proposed that Grades 11 and 12 students in all public and private tertiary-level educational institutions be required to enroll in the military training program, which will produce reservists for the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

"The aim is to motivate, train, organize and mobilize the students for national defense preparedness, including disaster preparedness and capacity building for risk-related situations," Marcos added.

This is consistent with Vice President Sara Duterte’s pronouncements in January 2022 when she said that she hoped Marcos would include making the program mandatory in his legislative agenda. Duterte is concurrently secretary of education.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte also urged Congress to revive mandatory ROTC in 2018

ROTC’s problematic past 

The ROTC program came under fire in February 2001 when Mark Welson Chua, a student from the University of Sto. Tomas, exposed the alleged corruption within his ROTC unit in an article for The Varsitarian and filed a formal complaint against his superiors. 

On March 18, 2001, Chua's lifeless body was discovered floating in the Pasig River. 

Student groups held rallies to protest the incident and led signature drives to abolish the program. 

This eventually led to the passage of Republic Act 9163 or the National Service Training Program Act of 2001, which was signed into law on Jan. 23, 2002. This gives college students the option to choose among ROTC, Literacy Training Service and Civil Welfare Training Service as part of their required National Service Training Program. 

Sen. Ramon Magsaysay Jr., who lobbied to make ROTC no longer required for students, said in 2001 that the program no longer made sense post-World War II due to the absence of any external threat to national defense and security.

Magsaysay also pointed out that a dismal 10 percent of 400,000 ROTC graduates went on to join the Armed Forces of the Philippines every year.   

"I believe students should instead have the option to take up community service or related subjects that will enhance their performance of civic duties," Magsaysay said.

In reference to Chua’s allegations of corruption in the military training program, Magsaysay also urged the defense department to stop all irregularities and malpractices committed by those running the program.

Magsaysay added that ROTC credits can be bought by making a deal with the commandant or tactical officers without undergoing actual training.

 

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

ROTC

SONA 2022
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE: Bongbong Marcos' first State of the Nation Address 2022
play

LIVE: Bongbong Marcos' first State of the Nation Address 2022

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will deliver his first State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa complex before...
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri is new Senate president

Zubiri is new Senate president

By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
It’s official: Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri is the next Senate president.
Headlines
fbtw
Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez is new House speaker

Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez is new House speaker

By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
An overwhelming majority of lawmakers in the House of Representatives opted Monday to elect Rep. Martin Romualdez (Leyte)...
Headlines
fbtw
Two-member Senate minority bloc as Cayetanos identify as 'independent'

Two-member Senate minority bloc as Cayetanos identify as 'independent'

7 hours ago
"Within the majority there can still be a dissenting opinion, right? They’re all free to stand and under the bounds...
Headlines
fbtw
Staff, students, guests suffer from trauma after graduation violence &mdash; Ateneo

Staff, students, guests suffer from trauma after graduation violence — Ateneo

22 hours ago
It was supposed to be a "joyous celebration" of achievement, but graduates, faculty and their families were "robbed" of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Philippines to pursue deployment talks with Saudi Arabia anew

Philippines to pursue deployment talks with Saudi Arabia anew

By Kaycee Valmonte | 43 minutes ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his State of the Nation Address on Monday said the government plans to negotiate with the...
Headlines
fbtw
FULL TEXT: Marcos' 2022 State of the Nation Address

FULL TEXT: Marcos' 2022 State of the Nation Address

1 hour ago
I come before you today to address you, as it is my duty as President of the Republic.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines records 19,536 new COVID-19 cases from July 18 to 24

Philippines records 19,536 new COVID-19 cases from July 18 to 24

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Infections in the country rose by 33% in the last seven days, according to the agency’s latest COVID-9 bulletin.
Headlines
fbtw
Romualdez vows fairness in distributing resources to lawmakers

Romualdez vows fairness in distributing resources to lawmakers

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
But in the same breath, House Speaker Martin Romualdez said that he will give priority “to those willing to share the...
Headlines
fbtw
Governors, mayors condemn Furigay shooting at Ateneo

Governors, mayors condemn Furigay shooting at Ateneo

3 hours ago
"[W]e urge the Philippine National Police and other authorities to investigate this matter thoroughly to make sure that the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with