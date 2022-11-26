Ombudsman probes BFARâ€™s belated salmon, pampano ban

Ombudsman probes BFAR’s belated salmon, pampano ban

Salmon and pampano are laid out in a market stall during an inspection by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

MANILA, Philippines — Is there something fishy with the belated implementation of a 1999 order to ban the sale of imported fish like salmon and pampano in wet markets and supermarkets? The Office of the Ombudsman is set to find out.

Ombudsman Samuel Martires has ordered an investigation on why the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources “only implemented recently” Fisheries Administrative Order No. 195, according to an order obtained by DZBB.

“Further, you shall include in your investigation the anomalies that attended and/or resulted because of this recent implementation,” the order read further.

Martires also wants BFAR officials to explain why they have only implemented the order just this week.

FAO No. 195 only allows big companies, hotels and restaurants to sell fish like salmon and pampano — a policy that is aimed at helping local fishermen to sell their products to the market.

The BFAR is giving vendors only until December 3 to sell imported pampano and salmon, after which it will confiscate these fish. — Xave Gregorio