Kamala Harris: No better economic partner for Indo-Pacific than US

Philstar.com
November 18, 2022 | 4:24pm
US Vice President Kamala Harris takes part in a meeting with allies following North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launch during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok on November 18, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — Countries in the Indo-Pacific can always count on the United States, US Vice President Kamala Harris stressed Friday as China's influence in the region grows.

At the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO summit in Thailand, Harris said that strengthening US’ economic relationships in the region and partnering with the private sector is a top priority for Washington. 

“Our message is clear: The United States has an enduring economic commitment to the Indo-Pacific, one that is measured not in years, but in decades, and generations. And there is no better economic partner for this region  than the United States of America,” Harris said.

“America is a strong partner to the economies and companies of this region because America is and will remain a major engine of global growth, reinforced by our administration’s approach, which has been: record job creation, a revitalized manufacturing sector, a booming clean energy sector, resilient consumer spending, and unprecedented small business creation,” she added. 

The American vice president also pointed out that Washington is “more engaged with the Indo-Pacific than we have ever been.”

“We have reinforced our defense and deterrence commitments, as well as our security presence, a longstanding security presence that has enabled the region to develop and prosper for more than 70 years. The Biden-Harris Administration has also joined with allies and partners to uphold international rules and norms,” Harris said.

“We have infused new energy and leadership into our unrivaled network of global alliances and partnerships,” she added.

Harris will meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte when she visits the Philippines next week. 

She will also travel to Palawan in a historic visit to demonstrate America’s commitment to the rule of law in the South China Sea. Palawan is adjacent to the Spratly Islands. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

