US VP Harris to meet with Marcos, Duterte during PH visit

US Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives onstage at a reception for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party in Philadelphia on October 28, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — US Vice President Kamala Harris is slated to meet separately with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte when she visits the Philippines next week, US Embassy spokesperson Kanishka Gangopadhyay confirmed to Philstar.com Wednesday.

In a background briefing, Harris' office said that the US Vice President was scheduled to meet with Marcos Jr. and Duterte from November 20 to 22 before traveling to Palawan in a historic visit to demonstrate America’s commitment to the rule of law in the South China Sea. Palawan is also in close proximity to the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.

The visit marks the first time in five years that a top White House official came to the Philippines since then-US President Donald Trump visited the country in 2017.

"This demonstrates the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to stand by its Philippine ally in upholding the rules-based international maritime order in the South China Sea,” a senior US official is quoted as saying in a report by GMA News Online.

"The Vice President prioritizes lifting up the voices of women and advocating for their economic empowerment civic participation."

The Philippines and other claimants to the South China Sea have long been pushing for a code of conduct in the disputed waters aimed at reducing the risk of conflict over the strategic waterway.

Earlier, at the 10th ASEAN-United States Summit in Phnom Penh in Cambodia, US President Joe Biden said the United States would "compete" with China and speak out over its human rights record.

Biden told the summit that “the United States will compete vigorously.... while keeping lines of communication open and ensuring competition does not veer into conflict,” the White House said in a statement.

Harris is also expected to meet with civil society leaders, participate in a town hall meeting on empowering women and girls and travel to Puerto Princesa in Palawan. — with reports from Xave Gregorio