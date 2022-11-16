^

Headlines

US VP Harris to meet with Marcos, Duterte during PH visit

Philstar.com
November 16, 2022 | 9:36am
US VP Harris to meet with Marcos, Duterte during PH visit
US Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives onstage at a reception for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party in Philadelphia on October 28, 2022.
AFP / Mandel Ngan

MANILA, Philippines — US Vice President Kamala Harris is slated to meet separately with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte when she visits the Philippines next week, US Embassy spokesperson Kanishka Gangopadhyay confirmed to Philstar.com Wednesday.

In a background briefing, Harris' office said that the US Vice President was scheduled to meet with Marcos Jr. and Duterte from November 20 to 22 before traveling to Palawan in a historic visit to demonstrate America’s commitment to the rule of law in the South China Sea. Palawan is also in close proximity to the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. 

The visit marks the first time in five years that a top White House official came to the Philippines since then-US President Donald Trump visited the country in 2017.

"This demonstrates the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to stand by its Philippine ally in upholding the rules-based international maritime order in the South China Sea,” a senior US official is quoted as saying in a report by GMA News Online.

"The Vice President prioritizes lifting up the voices of women and advocating for their economic empowerment civic participation."

The Philippines and other claimants to the South China Sea have long been pushing for a code of conduct in the disputed waters aimed at reducing the risk of conflict over the strategic waterway.

Earlier, at the 10th ASEAN-United States Summit in Phnom Penh in Cambodia, US President Joe Biden said the United States would "compete" with China and speak out over its human rights record.

Biden told the summit that “the United States will compete vigorously.... while keeping lines of communication open and ensuring competition does not veer into conflict,” the White House said in a statement.

Harris is also expected to meet with civil society leaders, participate in a town hall meeting on empowering women and girls and travel to Puerto Princesa in Palawan. — with reports from Xave Gregorio 

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

KAMALA HARRIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
ANYARE?: The devastating death toll of &lsquo;Paeng&rsquo;
play

ANYARE?: The devastating death toll of ‘Paeng’

18 hours ago
What exactly went wrong that led to such a tragedy, especially in the southern Philippines?
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Marcos Jr. promotes Lumagui Jr. to BIR chief

Marcos Jr. promotes Lumagui Jr. to BIR chief

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Tax lawyer Romeo Lumagui Jr. has been appointed by President Marcos as the new head of the Bureau of Internal Revenue, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
Government confident poverty rate down to 9% by 2028

Government confident poverty rate down to 9% by 2028

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
The Marcos administration is confident of bringing down the country’s poverty rate to single digit levels before President...
Headlines
fbtw
Order Comelec to prepare May 2023 barangay, SK polls, SC asked

Order Comelec to prepare May 2023 barangay, SK polls, SC asked

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
Pending the Supreme Court resolution on his petition to resume the scheduled barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lamentillo promoted to DICT undersecretary

Lamentillo promoted to DICT undersecretary

11 hours ago
Department of Information and Communications Technology Assistant Secretary Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo has been promoted by Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
Hearing on PUV surge fee set for next year

Hearing on PUV surge fee set for next year

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
A surge fee in jeepney and bus rides during rush hours will have to wait for next year after the Land Transportation Franchising...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH might seek extension of state of calamity to keep COVID response going

DOH might seek extension of state of calamity to keep COVID response going

17 hours ago
The Philippines is under a nationwide state of calamity due to the COVID-19 pandemic after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr....
Headlines
fbtw
Tax lawyer earlier tapped to be deputy named BIR commissioner

Tax lawyer earlier tapped to be deputy named BIR commissioner

By Kristine Joy Patag | 18 hours ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has designated tax lawyer Romeo Lumagui Jr. as commissioner of the Bureau...
Headlines
fbtw
Pimentel to let Marcos keep confidential funds, but will seek cut in intel funds

Pimentel to let Marcos keep confidential funds, but will seek cut in intel funds

By Xave Gregorio | 20 hours ago
Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III said he will let the office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. keep the P2.25...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with