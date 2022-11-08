^

Headlines

Supreme Court: 9,281 to take 2022 Bar exams tomorrow

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
November 8, 2022 | 4:14pm
Supreme Court: 9,281 to take 2022 Bar exams tomorrow
Examinees shower the Supreme Court grounds with emotions as Bar exam results flash through an LED screen on April 12, 2022.
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 9,821 candidates are set to take the four-day 2022 Bar exams set to start on November 9.

The Supreme Court Public Information Office on Tuesday said that the Office of the Bar Confidant approved 10,074 applications. Of these, 10,006 chose their testing centers, but 253 later withdrew their application.

"To date, 9,821 candidates… are expected to take the 2022 Bar Examinations on November 9, 2022, the first day of the exams, in the first 14 local testing centers nationwide," it said.

The succeeding dates of the test are on November 13, 16 and 20.

"Of the 9,821 candidates, 5,847 will be taking the Bar Examinations for the first time while 3,974 will be taking the examinations for the second time or more," the SC PIO added.

The 2022 Bar exams will be held in 14 local testing centers across the country: Five are in Metro Manila, while the rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have three exam venues each.

The SC has earlier advised the public of road closures and expected heavy traffic flow during the Bar exam dates.

The SC PIO said that the Ateneo de Manila University, located in Quezon City, will have the largest number of Bar examinees at 2,529 while Ateneo de Zamboanga will have the least number of participants at 267.

Other testing centers will be host to these number of examinees:

Metro Manila

  • San Beda University: 600
  • De La Salle University: 794
  • Manila Adventist College: 350
  • University of the Philippines Bonifacio Global City: 680

Luzon

  • Saint Louis University: 1000
  • De La Salle Lipa: 366
  • University of Nueva Caceres: 465

Visayas

  • University of Cebu: 789
  • University of San Carlos: 530
  • Dr. Vicente Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation: 392

Mindanao

  • Xavier University – Ateneo de Cagayan: 464
  • Ateneo de Davao University: 780

The SC said it will push through with the Bar exams even as parts of the country are recovering from the devastating effects of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng that pounded the Philippines earlier in November. It said that those who are unable to take the test may apply for a refund of their fees from the Office of the Bar Confidant.

The Court said it considered the circumstances of those who may have been adversely affected by the storm, those who are keen to take the exams as scheduled and the hundreds of personnel who will serve in the conduct of the test.

"Still more, the Court acknowledges that any postponement for the upcoming Bar Examinations will have ripple effects on, among others, the annual Bar Examinations, the next succeeding schedule of which is in September 2023," the office said.

BAR EXAMS

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Luli Arroyo, FlorCruz named envoys

Luli Arroyo, FlorCruz named envoys

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
A former president’s only daughter and an activist turned journalist who found refuge in China are among the latest...
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri lashes out vs chilling effect, urges media to help 'beautify' image of PH

Zubiri lashes out vs chilling effect, urges media to help 'beautify' image of PH

6 hours ago
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri appealed to members of the media to help beautify the image of the Philippines after the...
Headlines
fbtw
Raps filed vs suspended BuCor chief Gerald Bantag over killing of Percy Lapid
play

Raps filed vs suspended BuCor chief Gerald Bantag over killing of Percy Lapid

By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"Bantag had a clear motive to effect the murders. For Percy Lapid, it was continued expose by the latter of the issues against...
Headlines
fbtw
176 bodies of Bilibid PDLs unclaimed in funeral home

176 bodies of Bilibid PDLs unclaimed in funeral home

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Almost 180 bodies of persons deprived of liberty who died inside the New Bilibid Prison are still unclaimed since December...
Headlines
fbtw
IRR signed for marginalized power consumers&rsquo; subsidy

IRR signed for marginalized power consumers’ subsidy

By Danessa Rivera | 17 hours ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission, Department of Energy and Department of Social Welfare and Development have signed the implementing...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dela Rosa says UN rights panel's recommendations disrespect sovereignty

Dela Rosa says UN rights panel's recommendations disrespect sovereignty

28 minutes ago
Dela Rosa, a former national police chief, claimed the panel's recommendations to help the Philippines comply with international...
Headlines
fbtw
House bill to require free parking for customers as 'matter of courtesy'

House bill to require free parking for customers as 'matter of courtesy'

By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"Since the success of such a business primarily depends upon the goodwill of its patrons, the provision of parking areas significantly...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla sees no bigger brains than Bantag behind Percy Lapid slay

Remulla sees no bigger brains than Bantag behind Percy Lapid slay

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla dismissed speculation that there may be a bigger mastermind behind the fatal ambush...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ seeks precautionary hold departure order vs Lapid slay masterminds

DOJ seeks precautionary hold departure order vs Lapid slay masterminds

By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"What's really more important here is that we are already filing a hold departure order. I already instructed the...
Headlines
fbtw
Hontiveros wants to haul CHED, Marina to Senate over seafarer training issues

Hontiveros wants to haul CHED, Marina to Senate over seafarer training issues

4 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros said she wants to summon the Commission on Higher Education and the Maritime Industry Authority to a...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with