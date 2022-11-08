Supreme Court: 9,281 to take 2022 Bar exams tomorrow

Examinees shower the Supreme Court grounds with emotions as Bar exam results flash through an LED screen on April 12, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 9,821 candidates are set to take the four-day 2022 Bar exams set to start on November 9.

The Supreme Court Public Information Office on Tuesday said that the Office of the Bar Confidant approved 10,074 applications. Of these, 10,006 chose their testing centers, but 253 later withdrew their application.

"To date, 9,821 candidates… are expected to take the 2022 Bar Examinations on November 9, 2022, the first day of the exams, in the first 14 local testing centers nationwide," it said.

The succeeding dates of the test are on November 13, 16 and 20.

"Of the 9,821 candidates, 5,847 will be taking the Bar Examinations for the first time while 3,974 will be taking the examinations for the second time or more," the SC PIO added.

The 2022 Bar exams will be held in 14 local testing centers across the country: Five are in Metro Manila, while the rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have three exam venues each.

The SC has earlier advised the public of road closures and expected heavy traffic flow during the Bar exam dates.

The SC PIO said that the Ateneo de Manila University, located in Quezon City, will have the largest number of Bar examinees at 2,529 while Ateneo de Zamboanga will have the least number of participants at 267.

Other testing centers will be host to these number of examinees:

Metro Manila

San Beda University: 600

De La Salle University: 794

Manila Adventist College: 350

University of the Philippines Bonifacio Global City: 680

Luzon

Saint Louis University: 1000

De La Salle Lipa: 366

University of Nueva Caceres: 465

Visayas

University of Cebu: 789

University of San Carlos: 530

Dr. Vicente Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation: 392

Mindanao

Xavier University – Ateneo de Cagayan: 464

Ateneo de Davao University: 780

The SC said it will push through with the Bar exams even as parts of the country are recovering from the devastating effects of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng that pounded the Philippines earlier in November. It said that those who are unable to take the test may apply for a refund of their fees from the Office of the Bar Confidant.

The Court said it considered the circumstances of those who may have been adversely affected by the storm, those who are keen to take the exams as scheduled and the hundreds of personnel who will serve in the conduct of the test.

"Still more, the Court acknowledges that any postponement for the upcoming Bar Examinations will have ripple effects on, among others, the annual Bar Examinations, the next succeeding schedule of which is in September 2023," the office said.