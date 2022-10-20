^

SC releases 14 schools as local testing centers for 2022 Bar exams

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
October 20, 2022 | 11:08am
Examinees shower the Supreme Court grounds with emotions as Bar exam results flash through an LED screen on April 12, 2022.
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has announced the 14 local testing centers that will serve as venues for the 2022 Bar examinations.

Five of these are located in Metro Manila, while three each are in the rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. These are:

National Capital Region

  • San Beda University, Manila
  • De la Salle University, Manila
  • Manila Adventist College, Pasay City
  • Ateneo de Manila University, Quezon City
  • University of the Philippines – Bonifacio Global City

Luzon

  • Saint Louis University, Baguio City
  • De la Salle Lipa, Batangas
  • University of Nueva Caceres, Camarines Sur

Visayas

  • University of Cebu, Cebu City
  • University of San Carlos, Cebu City
  • Dr. Vicente Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation, Tacloban City

Mindanao

  • Xavier University – Ateneo de Cagayan, Cagayan de Oro City
  • Ateneo de Davao, Davao City
  • Ateneo de Zamboanga University, Zamboanga del Sur

Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, 2022 Bar chairperson, urged the examinees to monitor their Bar PLUS dashboard to view their assigned local testing center.

“All venue assignments are final and requests for changes of venue at this point will no longer be entertained,” Caguioa said in his latest Bar Bulletin dated October 19.

Other Frequently Asked Questions on the Digitalized Examinations may be answered at https://bit.ly/2022BarExamplifyFAQs.

The Bar exams will he held on November 9 (Wednesday), 13 (Sunday), 16 (Wednesday) and 20 (Sunday).

The SC closed its applications for the 2022 Bar examinations last August 15.

In an earlier Bar bulletin, Caguioa said the 2022 Bar exams will cover eight subjects and adopt a three-examiner policy.

The SC also released its syllabi on Remedial Law and Legal Ethics; Political and International Law; Criminal Law; Labor Law and Social Legislation; Civil Law and Mercantile Law. These can be accessed through this link.

Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Latest
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
