^

Headlines

'Aghon' now over Samar Sea, Signal No. 1 raised over 17 areas

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
May 25, 2024 | 9:34am
'Aghon' now over Samar Sea, Signal No. 1 raised over 17 areas
Satellite image of Tropical Depression Aghon on May 25, 2024.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA on Saturday morning placed a total of 17 areas in Luzon and Visayas under Signal Number 1 due to Tropical Depression Aghon.

Aghon was last seen over the coastal waters of Calbayog City, Samar, with peak winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 85 kph. It was heading northwestward at 30 kph.

PAGASA raised Signal No. 1 over the following areas:

Luzon

  • Aurora
  • Polillo Islands
  • northern and southeastern portion of Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Lopez, Buenavista, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francisco, San Andres, Tagkawayan, Gumaca, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Plaridel, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Atimonan, Unisan, Mauban, Real, Infanta, General Nakar, Padre Burgos, Agdangan);
  • eastern portion of Romblon (Cajidiocan, Magdiwang, San Fernando, Romblon)
  • eastern portion of Marinduque (Santa Cruz, Torrijos);
  • Camarines Norte
  • Camarines Sur
  • Catanduanes
  • Albay
  • Sorsogon
  • Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands

Visayas

  • Northern Samar
  • Samar
  • Eastern Samar
  • Biliran
  • northern portion of Leyte (Tunga, Pastrana, San Miguel, Matag-Ob, Tolosa, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Mayorga, Julita, Carigara, Babatngon, Dagami, Jaro, San Isidro, Santa Fe, Albuera, Villaba, La Paz, Palompon, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Merida, Ormoc City, Isabel, Dulag, Capoocan, Alangalang, Burauen, Tabango, Tacloban City, Kananga, Barugo)
  • extreme northern portion of Cebu (San Remigio, Tabogon, City of Bogo, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Borbon) including Camotes and Bantayan Islands

Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible within any of the areas under Winds Signal No. 1.

Heavy rainfall outlook

Aghon is expected to bring significant rainfall and potential hazards to various regions in the country.

Saturday

  • 100-200 mm: Bicol Region, Northern Samar, northern portion of Samar
  • 50-100 mm: Southern Quezon, Polillo Islands, Marinduque, eastern Romblon, rest of Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, northern portions of Western Visayas, Leyte, and Cebu

Sunday

  • 100-200 mm: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes
  • 50-100 mm: Quezon, Aurora, rest of Bicol Region

"Forecast rainfall are generally higher in elevated or mountainous areas," PAGASA said.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days," it added.

Hazards affecting coastal waters

PAGASA said that Aghon will bring moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3.5 meters) over the coastal waters along the seaboards of Bicol Region, southern Quezon, eastern Eastern Visayas, western Samar and Northern Samar, and eastern Caraga Region on Saturday.

It also advised mariners operating motor bancas and similarly-sized vessels to take precautionary measures and avoid navigating these waters if possible, especially if inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels.

Track and intensity outlook

According to PAGASA, Aghon will move generally northwestward over the Samar Sea and cross the Bicol Peninsula between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday morning.

It is expected to emerge over Lamon Bay or the waters north of the Camarines Provinces by early Sunday morning.

Another landfall is possible in the vicinity of the Polillo Islands on Sunday morning. During this period, Aghon may reach tropical storm category.

It may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) no earlier than Tuesday.

Forecast position

  • May 25, 2024 5:00 p.m.: Over the coastal waters of Pasacao, Camarines Sur
  • May 26, 2024 5:00 a.m.: Over the coastal waters of Capalonga, Camarines Norte
  • May 26, 2024 5:00 p.m.: 65 km east southeast of Baler, Aurora
  • May 27, 2024 5:00 a.m.: Over the coastal waters of Dinapigue, Aurora
  • May 27, 2024 5:00 p.m.: 165 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
  • May 28, 2024 5:00 a.m.: 320 km east of Calayan, Cagayan
  • May 29, 2024 5:00 a.m.: 960 km east Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon
  • May 30, 2024 5:00 a.m.: 2,020 km northeast of extreme northern Luzon (outside PAR)

vuukle comment

AGHON

AGHONPH

PAGASA

TROPICAL DEPRESSION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
First black Fil-Am to represent Philippines in Miss Universe

First black Fil-Am to represent Philippines in Miss Universe

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
A black Filipino-American model from Bulacan won this year’s Miss Universe Philippines.
Headlines
fbtw
Misuari convicted of graft over ghost purchases

Misuari convicted of graft over ghost purchases

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has sentenced Moro National Liberation Front founding chairman Nur Misuari to 12 to 16 years in prison over...
Headlines
fbtw
Signals up, flights canceled as Aghon intensifies

Signals up, flights canceled as Aghon intensifies

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
Several flights were canceled while sea trips were suspended by port authorities yesterday as Tropical Depression Aghon gained...
Headlines
fbtw

Duterte son seeks probe of EJKs in past 25 years

By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte wants Congress to investigate extrajudicial killings (EJKs) and human rights abuses in the country over the past 25 years.
Headlines
fbtw
House defers divorce bill transmission to Senate

House defers divorce bill transmission to Senate

By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The secretariat of the of the House of Representatives will hold transmitting House Bill 9349, or the Absolute Divorce Act,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
President Marcos to Congress: Pass amendments to RTL

President Marcos to Congress: Pass amendments to RTL

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos renewed his call to Congress yesterday to pass an amendment to the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL) that seeks...
Headlines
fbtw
487,000 affected by power interruptions &ndash; Meralco

487,000 affected by power interruptions – Meralco

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 11 hours ago
Almost half a million residents suffered power interruptions last Thursday due to power supply deficiency in the Luzon grid,...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos reminds troops to block any power grab

President Marcos reminds troops to block any power grab

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
In another talk with troops on Thursday, President Marcos reminded them of their mission to thwart any attempt to topple the...
Headlines
fbtw

Senate ratifies bill amending government procurement reform law

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
The Senate has ratified a bill amending the government procurement reform law, one of the priority measures of the Marcos administration.
Headlines
fbtw
20,890 new elementary school teachers &ndash; PRC

20,890 new elementary school teachers – PRC

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) has announced that 20,890 elementary teachers out of 44,764 examinees successfully...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with