2022 Bar exams to proceed; refund of fees allowed for those who can't take test

MANILA, Philippines — The 2022 Bar exams will push through in next week, November, amid the devastating effects of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng that battered the Philippines last week.

But those who are unable to take the exam scheduled on November 9, 13, 16 and 20 may apply for a refund of their fees with the Office of the Bar Confidant.

“At the option of the examinee, the bar fees paid may also be applied to the forthcoming Bar Examinations scheduled in September 2023,” the statement from the Office of the Bar Chair released Thursday read.

The statement was issued after the Office of the Bar Chair said it has informally received words on social media calls for postponement of the test due to damage and flooding brought by Paeng.

It said it is aware of the President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s declaration that placed Calabarzon, Bicol and Western Visayas regions, and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao under a state of calamity.

“Truly, the Court is aware that the entire country continues to reel with countless calls for help and donations ringing out across the nation,” it said.

The latest tally from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council showed that 150 have been reported as dead due to the powerful storm, and nearly four million individuals across the country have been affected.

The Office of the 2022 Bar Chair of Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa then surveyed the 14 local testing centers and local government units covering these schools. Both have indicated they remain prepared for the 2022 Bar exams next week, the statement read.

The Court said it considered those who may have been adversely affected by the storm, those who are keen to take the exams as scheduled and the hundreds of personnel who will serve in the conduct of the test.

“Still more, the Court acknowledges that any postponement for the upcoming Bar Examinations will have ripple effects on, among others, the annual Bar Examinations, the next succeeding schedule of which is in September 2023,” the office said.

“Taking all of these under consideration, it is the examined position of the Court that the 2022 Bar Examinations on November 9, 13, 16 and 20, 2022 will push through as scheduled,” it added.

SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka earlier said from the original 10,075 approved applicants for the 2022 Bar exams, 9,916 examinees are expected to take the grueling four-day test next week.