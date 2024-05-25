^

Headlines

Group blasts 'AFP-led seminar' for handing out red-tagging pamphlets at Taytay SHS

James Relativo - Philstar.com
May 25, 2024 | 7:27pm
Group blasts 'AFP-led seminar' for handing out red-tagging pamphlets at Taytay SHS
A photo of a red-tagging pamphlet, allegedly distributed at a seminar conducted by the 80th Infantry Batallion (IB) in Taytay Senior High School
Released / Kabataan party-list

MANILA, Philippines — Kabataan party-list slammed the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) after it allegedly distributed "brainwashing pamphlets" against legal activist organizations at a seminar held in Rizal.

The youth sector lawmaker reported that the 80th Infantry Battalion (IB) was involved in the dissemination of the pamphlets at Taytay Senior High School. The incident occurred just a week after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. denied any government involvement in red-tagging progressive groups.

"This proves that Marcos Jr.'s claim that the government doesn't initiate red-tagging is a lie," said Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel in Filipino on Saturday. 

"In addition to this, Filipinos who don't agree with the pro-foreigner and self-serving [Charter Change] are immediately presented as terrorists by Marcos Jr.'s militar. Our people's taxes are wasted in red-tagging and terror-tagging seminars and pamphlets."

Screenshots of said pamphlets were shared with the media, saying that recruiters of the Communist Party of the Philippines - New People's Army (CPP-NPA) "could be found at protests," and are "teaching people to despise government."

 

The seminar was held in accordance with a memorandum of agreement between 80th IB and Department of Education (DepEd) Rizal and in line with Provincial Resolution 3 series of 2023. Students and parents were reportedly obligated to attend the seminar without prior notice.

"The AFP, [National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict] of Marcos Jr. wants the youth to blindly follow anti-people policies. They want to destroy their ability to ask questions and practice critical thinking," Manuel added.

"These kinds of disinformation drivers are poisonous to the mind and a threat to the lives of the youth. With the recent decision of the Supreme Court, we will look into the legal remedies that we could explore to ensure accountability from those who are behind this."

SC: Red-tagging is threat to life, liberty and security

The Supreme Court earlier declared the act of red-tagging as a "threat to life, liberty and security" as it haphazardly connects individuals and organizations to the underground communist armed rebellion — making them targets. Many legal activists who were victims of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances have been red-tagged prior.

The decision empowers red-tagged individuals to seek protection from threats in the form of a temporary protection order, inspection order, production order or witness protection order through the issuance of a writ of amparo.

Philstar.com reached out to AFP spokesperson Francel Padilla for comment but has yet to receive a response to inquiries.

vuukle comment

ACTIVISM

BONGBONG MARCOS

KABATAAN PARTY-LIST

RED-TAGGING

SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

TAYTAY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Is the 'Artista' bloc behind Zubiri&rsquo;s ouster due to injury dispute?

Is the 'Artista' bloc behind Zubiri’s ouster due to injury dispute?

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 9 hours ago
The ouster plot against Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri that cost him his Senate presidency has taken an unexpected twist –...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers say divorce bill passed with insufficient support

Lawmakers say divorce bill passed with insufficient support

By Sheila Crisostomo | 9 hours ago
Two members, who have been opposing the controversial divorce bill, have questioned the legitimacy of the measure’s...
Headlines
fbtw
5 senators sworn in as new members of Senate Electoral Tribunal amid leadership shift

5 senators sworn in as new members of Senate Electoral Tribunal amid leadership shift

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 9 hours ago
Five senators – Imee Marcos, JV Ejercito, Nancy Binay, Pia Cayetano, Lito Lapid and Robinhood Padilla – took their...
Headlines
fbtw
First black Fil-Am to represent Philippines in Miss Universe

First black Fil-Am to represent Philippines in Miss Universe

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
A black Filipino-American model from Bulacan won this year’s Miss Universe Philippines.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical Depression Aghon

LIVE updates: Tropical Depression Aghon

11 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Aghon," the first tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this ...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gibo: Chinese rules vs South China Sea &lsquo;trespassers&rsquo; a provocation

Gibo: Chinese rules vs South China Sea ‘trespassers’ a provocation

20 hours ago
China’s warning to detain foreign “trespassers” in what it considers its territorial seas is a provocation,...
Headlines
fbtw
Misuari convicted of graft over ghost purchases

Misuari convicted of graft over ghost purchases

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 20 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has sentenced Moro National Liberation Front founding chairman Nur Misuari to 12 to 16 years in prison over...
Headlines
fbtw
Signals up, flights canceled as Aghon intensifies

Signals up, flights canceled as Aghon intensifies

By Romina Cabrera | 20 hours ago
Several flights were canceled while sea trips were suspended by port authorities yesterday as Tropical Depression Aghon gained...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos set to visit Brunei, Singapore

President Marcos set to visit Brunei, Singapore

By Helen Flores | 20 hours ago
President Marcos is expected to advance the country’s position in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) when he addresses top...
Headlines
fbtw

Duterte son seeks probe of EJKs in past 25 years

By Sheila Crisostomo | 20 hours ago
Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte wants Congress to investigate extrajudicial killings (EJKs) and human rights abuses in the country over the past 25 years.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with