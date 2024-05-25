Group blasts 'AFP-led seminar' for handing out red-tagging pamphlets at Taytay SHS

A photo of a red-tagging pamphlet, allegedly distributed at a seminar conducted by the 80th Infantry Batallion (IB) in Taytay Senior High School

MANILA, Philippines — Kabataan party-list slammed the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) after it allegedly distributed "brainwashing pamphlets" against legal activist organizations at a seminar held in Rizal.

The youth sector lawmaker reported that the 80th Infantry Battalion (IB) was involved in the dissemination of the pamphlets at Taytay Senior High School. The incident occurred just a week after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. denied any government involvement in red-tagging progressive groups.

"This proves that Marcos Jr.'s claim that the government doesn't initiate red-tagging is a lie," said Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel in Filipino on Saturday.

"In addition to this, Filipinos who don't agree with the pro-foreigner and self-serving [Charter Change] are immediately presented as terrorists by Marcos Jr.'s militar. Our people's taxes are wasted in red-tagging and terror-tagging seminars and pamphlets."

Screenshots of said pamphlets were shared with the media, saying that recruiters of the Communist Party of the Philippines - New People's Army (CPP-NPA) "could be found at protests," and are "teaching people to despise government."

The seminar was held in accordance with a memorandum of agreement between 80th IB and Department of Education (DepEd) Rizal and in line with Provincial Resolution 3 series of 2023. Students and parents were reportedly obligated to attend the seminar without prior notice.

"The AFP, [National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict] of Marcos Jr. wants the youth to blindly follow anti-people policies. They want to destroy their ability to ask questions and practice critical thinking," Manuel added.

"These kinds of disinformation drivers are poisonous to the mind and a threat to the lives of the youth. With the recent decision of the Supreme Court, we will look into the legal remedies that we could explore to ensure accountability from those who are behind this."

SC: Red-tagging is threat to life, liberty and security

The Supreme Court earlier declared the act of red-tagging as a "threat to life, liberty and security" as it haphazardly connects individuals and organizations to the underground communist armed rebellion — making them targets. Many legal activists who were victims of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances have been red-tagged prior.

The decision empowers red-tagged individuals to seek protection from threats in the form of a temporary protection order, inspection order, production order or witness protection order through the issuance of a writ of amparo.

Philstar.com reached out to AFP spokesperson Francel Padilla for comment but has yet to receive a response to inquiries.