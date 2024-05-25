'Aghon' landfall over Ticao Island seen, may intensify into typhoon — PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Aghon is projected to make landfall over Ticao Island by Saturday evening, with PAGASA anticipating its escalation into a typhoon within the next three days.

The state weather bureau last observed Aghon over the coastal waters of San Vicente, Northern Samar on Saturday as it maintained its strength.

Strength : 55 kilometers per hour near the center

: 55 kilometers per hour near the center Gustiness : up to 85 kph

: up to 85 kph Direction : northwestward

: northwestward Movement: 30 kph

"AGHON is forecast to move generally northwestward and may possibly make landfall over Ticao Island within the next 12 hours," said PAGASA in a statement before Saturday noon.

"AGHON will then continue to move northwestward over the coastal waters of Burias Island between this afternoon or evening."

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) are in effect in various areas, bringing significant rainfall and strong winds.

Signal No. 1

Luzon

eastern portion of Bulacan (Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad, City of San Jose del Monte)

eastern portion of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon)

Aurora

northern and southeastern portion of Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Lopez, Buenavista, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francisco, San Andres, Tagkawayan, Gumaca, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Plaridel, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Atimonan, Unisan, Mauban, Real, Infanta, General Nakar, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Pagbilao, Lucena City) including Pollilo Islands

eastern portion of Laguna (Majayjay, Magdalena, Pagsanjan, Santa Cruz, Luisiana, Cavinti, Lumban, Kalayaan, Paete, Pangil, Siniloan, Mabitac, Santa Maria, Famy, Pakil)

eastern portion of Rizal (City of Antipolo, Rodriguez, Tanay, Baras, Jala-Jala, Pililla, Morong, Teresa, San Mateo)

eastern portion of Romblon (Cajidiocan, Magdiwang, San Fernando, Romblon, Corcuera, Banton)

Marinduque

Sorsogon

Albay

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Visayas

Northern Samar

Samar

Eastern Samar (Can-Avid, Maslog, City of Borongan, San Policarpo, Taft, Llorente, Maydolong, Dolores, Jipapad, Oras, Arteche, Balangkayan, Sulat, San Julian, Lawaan, Balangiga, General Macarthur, Giporlos, Quinapondan, Hernani)

Biliran

northern portion of Leyte (Tunga, Pastrana, San Miguel, Matag-Ob, Tolosa, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Carigara, Babatngon, Dagami, Jaro, San Isidro, Santa Fe, Villaba, Palompon, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Merida, Ormoc City, Isabel, Capoocan, Alangalang, Tabango, Tacloban City, Kananga, Barugo)

extreme northern portion of Cebu (San Remigio, Tabogon, City of Bogo, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Borbon) including Bantayan Islands

Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are seen within due to TCWS No. 1.

However, Signal No. 2 may be hoisted during the passage of Tropical Depression Aghon within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The following are the forecast accumulated rainfall from Saturday to Sunday noon:

100-200 mm: Bicol Region, Northern Samar, and the northern portion of Samar

Bicol Region, Northern Samar, and the northern portion of Samar 50-100 mm: Eastern portion of Isabela, Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Marinduque, Romblon, the rest of Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, the northern portions of Western Visayas, Leyte, and Cebu

According to PAGASA, rainfall will be generally higher in elevated or mountainous areas. Because of this, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

A typhoon by Tuesday?

Tropical Depression Aghon is forecast to emerge either over Lamon Bay or the waters north of the Camarines provinces by Sunday morning.

After which, the cyclone may make another landfall in the vicinity of Polilo Islands aand reach tropical storm category.

"Around tomorrow afternoon or evening, Aghon will begin to recurve towards the northeast," PAGASA explains.

"As it moves over the Philippine Sea, the tropical cyclone is forecast to continuously intensify and may reach typhoon category on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning. On the track forecast, Aghon may exit the PAR region no earlier than Tuesday."