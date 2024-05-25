^

Headlines

'Aghon' landfall over Ticao Island seen, may intensify into typhoon — PAGASA

James Relativo - Philstar.com
May 25, 2024 | 12:30pm
'Aghon' landfall over Ticao Island seen, may intensify into typhoon â�� PAGASA
The state weather bureau last observed "Aghon" over the coastal waters of San Vicente, Northern Samar today as it maintained its strength.
Joint Typhoon Warning Center

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Aghon is projected to make landfall over Ticao Island by Saturday evening, with PAGASA anticipating its escalation into a typhoon within the next three days.

The state weather bureau last observed Aghon over the coastal waters of San Vicente, Northern Samar on Saturday as it maintained its strength.

  • Strength: 55 kilometers per hour near the center
  • Gustiness: up to 85 kph
  • Direction: northwestward
  • Movement: 30 kph

"AGHON is forecast to move generally northwestward and may possibly make landfall over Ticao Island within the next 12 hours," said PAGASA in a statement before Saturday noon.

"AGHON will then continue to move northwestward over the coastal waters of Burias Island between this afternoon or evening."

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) are in effect in various areas, bringing significant rainfall and strong winds.

Signal No. 1

Luzon

  • eastern portion of Bulacan (Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad, City of San Jose del Monte)
  • eastern portion of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon)
  • Aurora
  • northern and southeastern portion of Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Lopez, Buenavista, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francisco, San Andres, Tagkawayan, Gumaca, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Plaridel, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Atimonan, Unisan, Mauban, Real, Infanta, General Nakar, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Pagbilao, Lucena City) including Pollilo Islands
  • eastern portion of Laguna (Majayjay, Magdalena, Pagsanjan, Santa Cruz, Luisiana, Cavinti, Lumban, Kalayaan, Paete, Pangil, Siniloan, Mabitac, Santa Maria, Famy, Pakil)
  • eastern portion of Rizal (City of Antipolo, Rodriguez, Tanay, Baras, Jala-Jala, Pililla, Morong, Teresa, San Mateo)
  • eastern portion of Romblon (Cajidiocan, Magdiwang, San Fernando, Romblon, Corcuera, Banton)
  • Marinduque
  • Sorsogon
  • Albay
  • Catanduanes
  • Camarines Sur
  • Camarines Norte
  • Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Visayas

  • Northern Samar
  • Samar
  • Eastern Samar (Can-Avid, Maslog, City of Borongan, San Policarpo, Taft, Llorente, Maydolong, Dolores, Jipapad, Oras, Arteche, Balangkayan, Sulat, San Julian, Lawaan, Balangiga, General Macarthur, Giporlos, Quinapondan, Hernani)
  • Biliran
  • northern portion of Leyte (Tunga, Pastrana, San Miguel, Matag-Ob, Tolosa, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Carigara, Babatngon, Dagami, Jaro, San Isidro, Santa Fe, Villaba, Palompon, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Merida, Ormoc City, Isabel, Capoocan, Alangalang, Tabango, Tacloban City, Kananga, Barugo)
  • extreme northern portion of Cebu (San Remigio, Tabogon, City of Bogo, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Borbon) including Bantayan Islands

Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are seen within due to TCWS No. 1.

However, Signal No. 2 may be hoisted during the passage of Tropical Depression Aghon within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The following are the forecast accumulated rainfall from Saturday to Sunday noon:

  • 100-200 mm: Bicol Region, Northern Samar, and the northern portion of Samar
  • 50-100 mm: Eastern portion of Isabela, Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Marinduque, Romblon, the rest of Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, the northern portions of Western Visayas, Leyte, and Cebu

According to PAGASA, rainfall will be generally higher in elevated or mountainous areas. Because of this, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

A typhoon by Tuesday?

Tropical Depression Aghon is forecast to emerge either over Lamon Bay or the waters north of the Camarines provinces by Sunday morning. 

After which, the cyclone may make another landfall in the vicinity of Polilo Islands aand reach tropical storm category.

"Around tomorrow afternoon or evening, Aghon will begin to recurve towards the northeast," PAGASA explains.

"As it moves over the Philippine Sea, the tropical cyclone is forecast to continuously intensify and may reach typhoon category on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning. On the track forecast, Aghon may exit the PAR region no earlier than Tuesday."

vuukle comment

LANDFALL

TICAO ISLAND

TROPICAL DEPRESSION

TYPHOON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
China &lsquo;monster&rsquo; ship intrudes Philippine waters

China ‘monster’ ship intrudes Philippine waters

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
China’s biggest coast guard ship is in the vicinity of Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal off Zambales, the Philippine Navy...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-PDEA agent Morales released from Senate detention

Ex-PDEA agent Morales released from Senate detention

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
Jonathan Morales – the dismissed Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agent who linked President Marcos to drug...
Headlines
fbtw
First black Fil-Am to represent Philippines in Miss Universe

First black Fil-Am to represent Philippines in Miss Universe

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
A black Filipino-American model from Bulacan won this year’s Miss Universe Philippines.
Headlines
fbtw
Signals up, flights canceled as Aghon intensifies

Signals up, flights canceled as Aghon intensifies

By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
Several flights were canceled while sea trips were suspended by port authorities yesterday as Tropical Depression Aghon gained...
Headlines
fbtw
Misuari convicted of graft over ghost purchases

Misuari convicted of graft over ghost purchases

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has sentenced Moro National Liberation Front founding chairman Nur Misuari to 12 to 16 years in prison over...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Duterte son seeks probe of EJKs in past 25 years

By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte wants Congress to investigate extrajudicial killings (EJKs) and human rights abuses in the country over the past 25 years.
Headlines
fbtw
Toll rebate for agricultural trucks begins June 1

Toll rebate for agricultural trucks begins June 1

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 14 hours ago
Trucks transporting agricultural products will be exempted from toll rate increases and receive rebates starting June 1.
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos to Congress: Pass amendments to RTL

President Marcos to Congress: Pass amendments to RTL

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
President Marcos renewed his call to Congress yesterday to pass an amendment to the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL) that seeks...
Headlines
fbtw
487,000 affected by power interruptions &ndash; Meralco

487,000 affected by power interruptions – Meralco

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 14 hours ago
Almost half a million residents suffered power interruptions last Thursday due to power supply deficiency in the Luzon grid,...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos reminds troops to block any power grab

President Marcos reminds troops to block any power grab

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
In another talk with troops on Thursday, President Marcos reminded them of their mission to thwart any attempt to topple the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with