French firm Naval Group to provide anti-torpedo defense system to the Philippines

This 2020 file photo shows the BRP Jose Rizal, a missile-capable frigate and lead ship of the Jose Rizal class.

MANILA, Philippines — Fench company Naval Group said it will be providing an anti-torpedo defense system to the Philippines based on its Canto/Contralto countermeasures solution.

This is the Naval Group’s first contract in the Philippines, it said in a release. A month ago, the company also expressed interest in helping the Philippines secure two Scorpène submarines through a government-to-government program.

Canto is a countermeasure system that provides a high-level acoustic signal that covers the full frequency range of the attacking torpedo, Naval Group said. Meanwhile, the Contralto helps the frigate compute the appropriate maneuver and deployment of defense once an attack is detected.

Naval Group said its technology is already used by the French Navy and other foreign navies.

According to defense news portal DefenseMirror, the anti-torpedo defense system will be used installed on the navy's Jose Rizal-class frigates BRP Jose Rizal and BRP Antonio Luna.

Representatives from the Armed Forces of the Philippines were in France to conduct a pre-delivery inspection of the Contralto reaction module last week. The AFP is in the process of procuring new equipment under its modernation program.

Following the successful inspection, the Contralto system will now be installed into the two Jose Rizal-class missile frigates’ of the Philippine Navy. This means the Naval Group’s system will be used side-by-side with the all-around defense C-Guard decoy in the frigates.

???????? delegation @TeamAFP LTGEN Bartolome Vicente Bacarro, Chief of Staff; RADM Donn Anthony Miraflor, Deputy Chief of Staff J8; & MGEN Jeffrey Hechanova, Deputy Chief of Staff J8 visited the @navalgroup booth during the @SalonEuronaval #Euronaval22 exhibition show in Paris. ???????? pic.twitter.com/8sesmeL61K — France in the PH ???????????????? (@FrenchEmbassyPH) October 20, 2022

The Philippine delegation in France also visited the Naval Group booth at the Euronaval Exhibition Show last week, which was conducted from October 18 to 21. Aside from anti-torpedo systems, the company provides and designs its own submarines, surface ships, drones, and their accompanying systems. — Kaycee Valmonte