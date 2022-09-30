^

BCDA commits funding for AFP modernization

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
September 30, 2022 | 12:00am
Lorenzana and Zosa
MANILA, Philippines — The Bases and Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has committed its support to continuously generate revenues for the modernization program of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

In a statement, the BCDA said its chairman Delfin Lorenzana recently expressed his all-out support for the modernization of the AFP by transforming former US military bases, like Clark, into new frontiers of development

Lorenzana made the statement during the 25th AFP forum in New Clark City in Tarlac.

The forum is part of the BCDA’s stakeholder engagement program, which aims to provide the military updates on its current efforts to contribute to the AFP modernization program.

“The BCDA is really about two things: one is to help strengthen the armed forces and the other is to build great cities like the Bonifacio Global City, Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone, and the biggest yet, the New Clark City,” said BCDA president and CEO Aileen Zosa.

The agency  has contributed to the AFP a total of P56.4 billion since its creation,  accounting for 43 percent of the P130.18 billion total asset disposition proceeds from 1993 to August 2022.

Other than contributions to the AFP modernization program, the BCDA also provides support by modernizing military facilities as part of its replication program.

In March 2022, the BCDA turned over modern facilities to the Army Support Command of the Philippine Army, in a bid to relocate the unit’s headquarters in Camp Servillano Aquino in Tarlac.

During the forum, both the BCDA and the AFP have vowed to work together for the completion of the Special and Technical Staff building for the Special Service Center and Division Administrative Command Center at Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City; the Philippine Marines headquarters at Bataan Technology Park in Morong, Bataan; as well as the 65-hectare development of Philippine Air Force housing facilities in New Clark City.

