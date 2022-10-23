Philippines to host ASEAN labor ministersâ€™ meeting this week

^

Philippines to host ASEAN labor ministers’ meeting this week

Philstar.com
October 23, 2022 | 11:01am
FILE PHOTO of the Department of Labor and Employment.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will be hosting the 27th ASEAN Labor Ministers’ Meeting (ALMM) and Related Meetings this week, which will focus on post-pandemic recovery programs that is inclusive and sustainable for workers. 

The Department of Labor and Employment on Sunday said Labor Secretary Bienvenido will chair the ALMM. 

Labor ministers and senior labor officials from the 10 ASEAN-member states will be in the country from October 25 to 29. They will also hold meetings with ASEAN Plus Three dialogue partners, which include China, Japan, and South Korea.

During the meetings, leaders will identify priorities for regional actions on improving employment and qualifications standards for workers, as well as making opportunities for training and development accessible.

They will also discuss a review of regional programs, which among others include skill development, digitalization, climate change and green jobs, the ever-changing “world of work,” migration, and social protection. 

Laguesma said the meetings will also highlight discussion opportunities for agricultural modernization and food security, as this year’s ALMM will prioritize the need for regional responses to unemployment in rural communities, dealing with rising food prices, and inflation. 

The previous ALMM was conducted virtually, chaired by Indonesia’s Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah in 2020. The joint communique produced by the end of the 26th ALMM focused on ASEAN labor officials’ response to workers affected by the pandemic.

Leaders also adopted other documents, such as an action plan on the protection and promotion of migrant workers’ rights, plans to end child labor, gender mainstreaming of labor and emploument policies, and guides for the “future of work,” among others. 

ASEAN

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT
