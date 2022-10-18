^

Headlines

IOM-supported migrant workers' database to help government craft policy

Philstar.com
October 18, 2022 | 5:59pm
IOM-supported migrant workers' database to help government craft policy
The International Organization for Migration handed over equipment donated to the Department of Migrant Workers, which will be used for the latter's digital command center, on October 18, 2022.
Twitter / Department of Migrant Workers

MANILA, Philippines — Equipment donated by the International Organization for Migration will help the Department of Migrant Workers create a database that it can use in crafting policies for overseas Filipinos.

"All the reports from our overseas posts can be documented, can be uploaded in real time so that policy recommendations to the president can also be in real time," Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople said.

It would be utilized to update the department’s contingency plans for calamities in any part of the world, or if an area is near conflict.

"The difference between this and the other command center, which is more welfare related… this is really information driven and it will be the source also of migration data," Ople said.

Aside from this, the DMW and the IOM will be studying the impact of climate change on foreign workers and their families, the aging population and the world’s labor shortages, the UN-backed organization also offered to lend a hand in creating gender-sensitive policies and facilitate gender sensitivity training for overseas personnel.

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Remulla wants BuCor report on claim that hit order on Percy Lapid came from Bilibid
play

Remulla wants BuCor report on claim that hit order on Percy Lapid came from Bilibid

7 hours ago
Joel Estorial, a 39-year-old man who authorities said surrendered to them on Monday for the shooting of Lapid, claimed that...
Headlines
fbtw
Alleged gunman in Percy Lapid killing surrenders
play

Alleged gunman in Percy Lapid killing surrenders

By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
“May tumulong po sa akin, isang tao na may kilala po siyang pulis. Doon po ako dinala. Pina-surrender po ako doon,”...
Headlines
fbtw
'No work, no pay' on October 31, a special non-working holiday

'No work, no pay' on October 31, a special non-working holiday

7 hours ago
October 31, sometimes called Halloween or All Saints' Eve, will be a special non-working holiday, the Palace said Tuesda...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla says won't resign; hands off on resolution on son's drug rap

Remulla says won't resign; hands off on resolution on son's drug rap

By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla stressed Tuesday that he will not step down as he promised he would...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Unknown, party-less political aspirants not nuisance bets, SC rules

Unknown, party-less political aspirants not nuisance bets, SC rules

By Kristine Joy Patag | September 10, 2022 - 12:13pm
The Supreme Court has ruled that “unpopularity and non-membership in a political party” are not sufficient grounds...
Headlines
fbtw
Post-election musings

Post-election musings

By Kim Bay | July 23, 2022 - 2:34pm
The dust has settled, it seems.
Headlines
fbtw
P211-M daily campaign ad spend shows 'we can't have poor candidates'

P211-M daily campaign ad spend shows 'we can't have poor candidates'

July 21, 2022 - 5:49pm
With the P211-million daily spend, national candidates are estimated to have availed of P18.425-billion worth of ads during...
Headlines
fbtw
82% of Filipinos trust results of 2022 elections &mdash; Pulse Asia

82% of Filipinos trust results of 2022 elections — Pulse Asia

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | July 18, 2022 - 11:26am
Results of a nationwide poll of 1,200 adults conducted from June 24 to 27 showed 82% of respondent saying they have big trust...
Headlines
fbtw
Registration for barangay, SK elections begins on Monday

Registration for barangay, SK elections begins on Monday

July 3, 2022 - 3:57pm
Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections will be held on December 5.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos sticks to 'unity' as term starts, salutes workers as plans remain undetailed

Marcos sticks to 'unity' as term starts, salutes workers as plans remain undetailed

By Kristine Joy Patag | June 30, 2022 - 5:43pm
A promise to rid the country of drugs and criminality in three to six months catapulted former President Rodrigo Duterte to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with