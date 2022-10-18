IOM-supported migrant workers' database to help government craft policy

The International Organization for Migration handed over equipment donated to the Department of Migrant Workers, which will be used for the latter's digital command center, on October 18, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Equipment donated by the International Organization for Migration will help the Department of Migrant Workers create a database that it can use in crafting policies for overseas Filipinos.

"All the reports from our overseas posts can be documented, can be uploaded in real time so that policy recommendations to the president can also be in real time," Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople said.

It would be utilized to update the department’s contingency plans for calamities in any part of the world, or if an area is near conflict.

"The difference between this and the other command center, which is more welfare related… this is really information driven and it will be the source also of migration data," Ople said.

IOM handed over equipment to the Department of Migrant Workers @DMWPHL to support the new Department’s transition. The event was graced by DMW Secretary @SusanOple, IOM DDG @AmyEPope and IOM Philippines Chief of Mission @TBurnettIOM. #MigrationGovernance pic.twitter.com/zctuWsIdAJ — IOM Philippines (@IOM_Philippines) October 18, 2022

Aside from this, the DMW and the IOM will be studying the impact of climate change on foreign workers and their families, the aging population and the world’s labor shortages, the UN-backed organization also offered to lend a hand in creating gender-sensitive policies and facilitate gender sensitivity training for overseas personnel.