Ang hails fallen Bulacan rescuers; provides financial, livelihood assistance

The photo shows the capsized boat in Bulacan after typhoon "Karding" hit the province.

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Corporation (SMC) president and chief executive officer Ramon Ang yesterday paid tribute to five rescue personnel who died at the height of Super Typhoon Karding in Bulacan, saying he joins millions of Filipinos “who will forever be grateful for their bravery and sacrifice and dedication to duty.”

Ang met and condoled with the families of Troy Agustin, George Agustin, Marby Bartolome, Jerson Resurreccion and Narciso Calayag Jr., members of Bulacan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) who died while undertaking rescue operations in San Miguel on Sept. 25.

“I join fellow Filipinos in thanking our brave rescuers for their heroism. My hope is that their families will get to see how much we all appreciate them. They inspire us to do selfless deeds in our everyday lives. Their ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty will not be forgotten,” he said.

Ang personally handed checks worth P2 million each for a total of P10 million and offered business startup packages to the family representatives of the fallen rescuers during the meeting attended by Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando and Bulacan 4th District Rep. Lorna Silverio at SMC headquarters.

“Sobrang pasasalamat po. Hindi po namin ine-expect po ito at sobra-sobra po itong natanggap namin mula kay RSA. Bata pa po ang mga anak namin kaya mahaba-haba pa po ang tatakbuhin,” said Jessa Agustin, wife of Troy.

Minhah Bartolome, wife of Marby, said: “Malaking pasalamat po para sa tulong na ilalaan ko para sa aming mga anak. Hindi naman po naming inaasahan ito na bibigyan po kami ni Mr. Ang kaya’t napakalaking pasasalamat po sa kanya.”

“Wala po kaming masabi kundi thank you. Nakakagulat po yung tulong na ibinigay sa amin ni Mr. Ang. Napakabukas palad nya na tao, wala po kaming masabi. Sa kanya po parang maliit na halaga lang ito pero para sa amin ay napakalaking tulong po ito,” said Michelle Resurreccion, wife of Jerson.

Under SMC’s Community Reselling Program, the families of the five rescuers will each receive a freezer and an initial inventory of assorted Purefoods refrigerated meat and other branded products.

“No amount of money can pay for the sacrifices made by our five heroes, but I am hopeful that the assistance would help ease the burden of their families during this difficult time and allow them to start over again,” Ang said.

“While they can immediately use the financial assistance for their family’s needs, our long-term goal is to help them thrive through our community reselling program. Our business teams are ready to help them every step of the way to ensure that their ventures are successful and can sustainably provide for them,” he added.

In 2017, SMC also extended P330 million worth of business startup packages to the families of 166 families of soldiers and policemen killed in action in the Marawi siege.

SMC’s business startup package for the families of Marawi soldiers and policemen allowed them to select any franchised business from SMC, including Kambal Pandesal, BMEG Feeds and TJ Hotdog.