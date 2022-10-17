Comelec eyeing ‘register anywhere’ system

Voters patiently wait in line as they camp as early as midnight on the long queue for the last day of the voters’ registration at the local Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Arroceros, Manila on July 23, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — To enable more Filipinos to participate in the elections, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is looking to adopt a “register anywhere” system.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said he has created a task force to study the possible implementation of a register anywhere system in government and private establishments.

“The Comelec is ready to do this, therefore, we created a task force that will study how to fully manifest this and, at the same time, ensure the proper implementation of ‘register anywhere,’” Garcia said in Filipino in a press briefing Thursday.

Garcia said he directed task force head Deputy Executive Director for operations Teopisto Elnas to try registration activities in government offices.

“Let’s bring the machines there. Let’s register all unregistered employees,” he noted.

The Comelec, he said, is also considering undertaking registration activities in private companies and allow employees to register.

“If this becomes effective, it means we can do this at malls, private establishments and government agencies,” Garcia explained.

He said the “registration anywhere” will address the issue of employees not being able to register because they have to report for work.

If the pilot test of the “register anywhere” system becomes successful, Garcia said it would be a welcome development.

The Comelec previously announced the pilot testing of the “register anywhere” system in selected partner malls in the National Capital Region.

The system, Comelec said, will provide registrants the opportunity of registering in a mall of their choice, where an offsite or satellite registration is being held. The commission plans to resume voter registration activities by the last week of November 2022 until the last week of May 2023.