^

Headlines

Comelec eyeing ‘register anywhere’ system

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
October 17, 2022 | 12:00am
Comelec eyeing âregister anywhereâ system
Voters patiently wait in line as they camp as early as midnight on the long queue for the last day of the voters’ registration at the local Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Arroceros, Manila on July 23, 2022.
Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — To enable more Filipinos to participate in the elections, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is looking to adopt a “register anywhere” system.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said he has created a task force to study the possible implementation of a register anywhere system in government and private establishments.

“The Comelec is ready to do this, therefore, we created a task force that will study how to fully manifest this and, at the same time, ensure the proper implementation of ‘register anywhere,’” Garcia said in Filipino in a press briefing Thursday.

Garcia said he directed task force head Deputy Executive Director for operations Teopisto Elnas to try registration activities in government offices.

“Let’s bring the machines there. Let’s register all unregistered employees,” he noted.

The Comelec, he said, is also considering undertaking registration activities in private companies and allow employees to register.

“If this becomes effective, it means we can do this at malls, private establishments and government agencies,” Garcia explained.

He said the “registration anywhere” will address the issue of employees not being able to register because they have to report for work.

If the pilot test of the “register anywhere” system becomes successful, Garcia said it would be a welcome development.

The Comelec previously announced the pilot testing of the “register anywhere” system in selected partner malls in the National Capital Region.

The system, Comelec said, will provide registrants the opportunity of registering in a mall of their choice, where an offsite or satellite registration is being held. The commission plans to resume voter registration activities by the last week of November 2022 until the last week of May 2023.

COMELEC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
&lsquo;Neneng&rsquo; intensifies into typhoon earlier than expected

‘Neneng’ intensifies into typhoon earlier than expected

9 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA said “Neneng” (international name: Nesat) has intensified into a typhoon at 11 a.m....
Headlines
fbtw
Estrada: PNP should explain surprise visits to journalists' homes

Estrada: PNP should explain surprise visits to journalists' homes

6 hours ago
Estrada said police should explain the unannounced visits and how they got journalists' home addresses.
Headlines
fbtw
Army marks 5th year since liberation of Marawi City

Army marks 5th year since liberation of Marawi City

8 hours ago
“Let us be reminded to press on with our focus on military operations, and strengthen our intelligence capabilities,...
Headlines
fbtw
GMA journalist says plainclothes cop visited home to check for &lsquo;threats&rsquo;

GMA journalist says plainclothes cop visited home to check for ‘threats’

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
A GMA journalist reported that his private residence was visited by an individual who claimed to be a police officer in plainclothes...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 3 in parts of Batanes, Babuyan Islands as &lsquo;Neneng&rsquo; intensifies

Signal No. 3 in parts of Batanes, Babuyan Islands as ‘Neneng’ intensifies

14 hours ago
State weather service PAGASA hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 in five areas in southern Batanes and the Babuyan...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Quiboloy loses cyber libel case vs Pacquiao

Quiboloy loses cyber libel case vs Pacquiao

By Edith Regalado | 40 minutes ago
The Davao City prosecutors’ office has effectively junked the cyber libel charges that international evangelist of the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Government should improve workers&rsquo; conditions in infrastructure projects&rsquo;

‘Government should improve workers’ conditions in infrastructure projects’

By Paolo Romero | 40 minutes ago
The government must ensure the welfare of construction workers and give them ample opportunities to upskill, especially those...
Headlines
fbtw
World Food Day: Government vows affordable food

World Food Day: Government vows affordable food

By Alexis Romero | 40 minutes ago
The government expressed optimism that affordable and nutritious food would become accessible in the Philippines as nations...
Headlines
fbtw
DTI still studying Pinoy pandesal, &lsquo;tasty&rsquo; price hike

DTI still studying Pinoy pandesal, ‘tasty’ price hike

By Catherine Talavera | 40 minutes ago
The Department of Trade and Industry is still studying the requests to increase the prices of Pinoy tasty and Pinoy pand...
Headlines
fbtw
Invest while dollar strong, Concepcion urges OFWs

Invest while dollar strong, Concepcion urges OFWs

By Catherine Talavera | 40 minutes ago
Opportunity knocks for overseas Filipino workers to invest in the Philippines now that the dollar is stronger, a business...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with