WATCH: How to register SIM card in the Philippines
October 14, 2022 | 2:45pm
MANILA, Philippines — In an attempt to curb scam text messages that pestered Filipinos in the past few weeks, President Ferdinand "Bongbong"Marcos Jr. has enacted the SIM Card Registration act that requries all SIM cards users to register themselves to their respective telecommunication companies.
Here is a guide on how you can register your SIM card. — Martin Ramos, Anjilica Andaya
