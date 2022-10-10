^

Headlines

A new law now requires SIM card registration. What happens next?

Philstar.com
October 10, 2022 | 2:59pm
A new law now requires SIM card registration. What happens next?
Subscriber identity module (SIM) cards.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4 p.m.) — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has signed into law the SIM Card Registration Act, the first legislative measure enacted in his presidency.

Republic Act 11934 entails all subscribers to give their names and addresses to their service providers, raising concerns on security and data privacy.

Agencies will still have to come up with Implementing Rules and Regulations for the measure, but Marcos noted in his speech on Monday that SIM card registration will give law enforcement agencies "tools needed to resolve crimes perpetrated with the use of these SIM cards as well as providing a strong deterrence against the commission of wrong doing."

Lawmakers pushing for passage of the measure noted the recent proliferation of spam text messages that lead to scams and the hacking of some subscribers' personal accounts. 

“We worked hard to pass the legislation anew as a crucial first step to fend off text scammers, while guaranteeing utmost respect to fundamental human rights,” Sen. Grace Poe said in a statement.

Under the law, all SIM card users must register with their telecommunications provider before their SIM gets activated. Existing prepaid subscribers are given a limited time to register before their SIM Card is deactivated or the SIM number is retired.

READ: Scam attempt prompts Zubiri to renew push for SIM card registration

How do you register a SIM Card with your service provider?

According to a copy of the Senate bill on third reading: 

  • A SIM card registration form must ask subscribers to disclose their full name, date of birth, and address on top of providing a copy of a valid government-issued ID or other similar documents.
     
  • Juridical entities like companies and businesses must provide a copy of their certificate of registration and either a resolution adopting an authorized representatives or a special power of attorney.
     
  • A minor’s SIM card registration will be named under the consenting parent or guardian.
     
  • Tourists staying for less than a month must register with their passport and address while in the Philippines and their SIM registration form must contain their full name, passport number, and address.
     
  • Foreign nationals in the country either to work or study should register their full name, passport number, and address in the provided form and present their passport, their address in the Philippines, Alien Certificate of Registration Identification Card or ACRI-Card from the Bureau of Immigration and an Alien Employment Permit from the Department of Labor and Employment, if applicable. 

"Any information in the SIM card registration shall be treated as absolutely confidential unless accessed to this information as been granted with the written consent of the subscriber," Marcos said in a speech on Monday.

Information provided to providers may also be disclosed in case of a court order, if a subpoena is issued, or upon the request of a law enforcement agency. It is unclear if subscriber consent will be required in those cases.

Under the law, telecommunications companies will be required to submit a verified list of their dealers across the country. The National Telecommunications Commission will also require firms to submit an updated list quarterly.

READ: 'Mandatory SIM card registration puts privacy at risk, might not curb crime'

Security risks

However, the Computer Professionals’ Union, an organization of ICT professionals and advocates, warned that mandatory SIM card registration has been “proven ineffective in addressing crime and further endangers people’s information."

The CPU on Monday stressed that "mandatory SIM Registration puts at risk our right to privacy and data protection," adding that mandatory registration in other countries has been shown to be ineffective and that "has its ill effects as seen in other countries that have implemented it."

The group further noted that the SIM card registration law does not directly solve the problems that lead to crime.

"Crime is rampant because of poverty, joblessness, inequality, and exploitation," CPU said.

"Addressing these social ills should be the priority of the government, while ensuring immediate action to resolve immediate concerns do not further exacerbate the people’s suffering or endanger them."

In statements earlier this year against the vetoed SIM card registration bill, the Foundation for Media Alternatives noted that aside from doubts over whether registration will deter crime, "in some regions, this type of system has even caused the emergence of black markets where stolen or counterfeit SIM cards are sold, as well as an increase in handset theft incidents, as demand for untraceable phones spiked."

It also noted the potential for abuse by government as well as the risk registration would pose on privacy since SIM card resellers may be "ill-equipped to handle such amount of data, making them more prone to data loss or misuse." 

EngageMedia, which signed the FMA statement, also said that similar measures in Bangladesh, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore and Vietnam "have had serious implications on human rights." — Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Xave Gregorio and Ramon Royandoyan

SIM CARD REGISTRATION

TEXT SCAMS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The 'war on drugs' quietly continues 100 days into Marcos administration

The 'war on drugs' quietly continues 100 days into Marcos administration

By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"The police took advantage of Duterte's orders because they knew they'd be protected... I hope the Marcos administration...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP custodial unit chief sacked as probe into De Lima hostage-taking continues
play

PNP custodial unit chief sacked as probe into De Lima hostage-taking continues

5 hours ago
The chief of the Philippine National Police’s custodial unit has been relieved of his post after former Sen. Leila de...
Headlines
fbtw
Hostage-taking just latest hardship for De Lima since 2017 arrest, allies say

Hostage-taking just latest hardship for De Lima since 2017 arrest, allies say

23 hours ago
"While we are relieved that the threat was neutralized, the greater and more urgent issue is that this event should never...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: LPA to bring rains over Northern Luzon, may become tropical cyclone

PAGASA: LPA to bring rains over Northern Luzon, may become tropical cyclone

8 hours ago
According to an advisory issued past 7 a.m., the weather disturbance was last seen 450 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City...
Headlines
fbtw
2 LPAs near Philippines

2 LPAs near Philippines

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
Two low-pressure areas in the Pacific Ocean are now moving toward the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
QC cops arrest 2 labor organizers after arraignment on separate case

QC cops arrest 2 labor organizers after arraignment on separate case

By Jonathan de Santos | 3 hours ago
A redacted copy of the warrant posted by KMU orders the arrest of Taggaoa, Balbuena and another person for alleged violation...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila COVID-19 positivity rate drops slightly

Metro Manila COVID-19 positivity rate drops slightly

By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
The COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila slightly decreased to 18.1 percent as of Oct. 7, the OCTA Research Group said...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Philippines can recover from impact of global conflicts

Marcos: Philippines can recover from impact of global conflicts

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
Through unity and good governance, President Marcos says he is confident that the Philippines can recover from the impact...
Headlines
fbtw
Renewable energy investments seen to rise

Renewable energy investments seen to rise

By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
Renewable energy investments in the country are expected to rise substantially after the Department of Justice issued an opinion...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Bivalent vaccines needed to reassure investors&rsquo;

‘Bivalent vaccines needed to reassure investors’

By Catherine Talavera | 17 hours ago
Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion is stressing the need for the Philippines to secure bivalent COVID vaccines early, in a...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with