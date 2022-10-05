^

PAGASA declares official end of habagat; amihan to begin soon

Philstar.com
October 5, 2022 | 3:11pm
PAGASA declares official end of habagat; amihan to begin soon
Parents and students of Fortune Elementary School in Marikina City brave heavy rains on the second day of in-person classes on Aug. 23, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA declared Wednesday the official end of the southwest monsoon or habagat season as it transitions to northeast monsoon or amihan.

Citing recent analyses in a press statement sent to media, PAGASA Administrator Vicente Malano said that weather forecasters observed "a significant weakening of the Southwest Monsoon" over the last few days.

"Moreover the strengthening of the high-pressure area over the Asian continent has led to the gradual changing of the season," he said, adding that this would lead to a shift in the direction of the winds.

State forecasters also warned that there is still an increased chance of above-normal rainfall conditions "that could lead to potential adverse impacts such as heavy rainfall, floods flashfloods and landslides" with the ongoing La Niña. 

PAGASA also urged local government units and the general public to take precautionary measures "to mitigate the potential impacts of these events."

Most recently, Super Typhoon Karding made landfall in the Philippines on September 25 in Quezon. It was the fourth typhoon to hit the Philippines in a month. 

Philstar
