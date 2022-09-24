Signal No. 2 up in 3 areas as 'Karding' becomes a severe tropical storm

MANILA, Philippines — State weather service PAGASA has hoisted Signal No. 2 over the southeastern portion of Isabela, the northern portion of Aurora and Polillo Islands as "Karding" intensified into a severe tropical storm.

Areas under Signal No. 2 can expect winds between 61 kph and 120 kph in at least 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Signal No. 1 is up over the following areas:

Metro Manila

Southern portion of Cagayan (Peñablanca, Iguig, Tuguegarao City, Enrile, Solana, Tuao, Piat, Amulung, Rizal)

Rest of Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Southern portion of Apayao (Conner)

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos)

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Rest of Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Bulacan

Pampanga

Zambales

Bataan

Northern and central portions of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Lopez, Guinayangan, Gumaca, Pitogo, Unisan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Pagbilao, City of Tayabas, Lucban, Sampaloc, Mauban, Atimonan, Plaridel, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Calauag, Lucena City, General Nakar, Real, Infanta)

Rizal

Laguna

Cavite

Northern portion of Batangas (Malvar, Balete, City of Tanauan, Santo Tomas, Talisay, Laurel)

Camarines Norte

Northern and eastern portions of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Caramoan, Presentacion, San Jose)

Northern portion of Catanduanes (Pandan, Caramoran, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Gigmoto)

Areas under Signal No. 1 can expect winds between 30 kph to 60 kph in at least 36 hours.

PAGASA said that the highest wind signal that it would likely raise is Signal No. 4.

Karding, which now packs winds of 100 kph near the center and gusts of up to 125 kph, is likely to make landfall Sunday morning or afternoon as a typhoon over the east coast of Aurora or Isabela, according to PAGASA.

From Saturday night to early Sunday morning, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, the northern portion of Aurora, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur.

From the rest of Sunday until early Monday morning, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, and the northern portion of Zambales are expected to experience heavy to intense with at times torrential rains.

During that same period, Central Luzon will experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains, while Cagayan, Ilocos Provinces, Calabarzon, Metro Manila, and the rest of Isabela and Cordillera Administrative Region will experience moderate to heavy rains.

“Under these conditions, scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA warned.

Occasional rains may also occur over most of Southern Luzon and Visayas, especially over their western sections, starting Saturday or Sunday due to the southwest monsoon or habagat influenced by Karding.

The northeasterlies and Karding may bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of Northern Luzon on Saturday and sea conditions are forecast to worsen by Sunday with the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon experiencing rough to very rough seas.

“The aforementioned conditions are risky for most types of seacrafts. Mariners are advised to monitor for updates, take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions during the said period,” PAGASA said.

Forecast position

September 24, 8 p.m. - 375 km East of Casiguran, Aurora

September 25, 8 a.m. - 145 km East Southeast of Casiguran, Aurora

September 25, 8 p.m. - In the vicinity of Carranglan, Nueva Ecija

September 26, 8 a.m. - 275 km West of Dagupan City, Pangasinan

September 26, 8 p.m - 585 km West of Dagupan City, Pangasinan (Outside PAR)

September 27, 8 a.m - 905 km West of Northern Luzon (Outside PAR)

