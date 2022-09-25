Signal No.5 over Polillo as â€˜Kardingâ€™ seen to make landfall in northern Luzon

^

Signal No.5 over Polillo as ‘Karding’ seen to make landfall in northern Luzon

September 25, 2022 | 12:26pm
Super typhoon “Karding” (international name: Noru) will continue intensifying and is expected to make landfall within the northern part of Quezon or the southern part of Aurora tonight at around 6 to 8 p.m., state weather bureau PAGASA said.
MANILA, Philippines — Super typhoon “Karding” (international name: Noru) will continue intensifying and is expected to make landfall within the northern part of Quezon or the southern part of Aurora tonight at around 6 to 8 p.m.

State weather service PAGASA said it is also possible that the super typhoon will make a landfall earlier, at around 2 p.m., should it move toward the Polillo islands.

Its 11 a.m. bulletin on Sunday, PAGASA forecasts the super typhoon to move westward in the next six to twelve hours, before moving west northward for the rest of the day. 

The state weather bureau has already hoisted tropical cyclone wind signals in the following areas:

  • TCWS Signal No. 5: Polillo Islands and the extreme northern portion of Quezon, such as the northern and central portions of General Nakar, and the Northeastern part of Infanta
  • TCWS Signal No. 4: Calaguas Islands; San Luis, Dingalan, Baler, Maria Aurora in Aurora; the rest of General Nakar, the rest of Infanta, Real in Quezon; Gabaldon, General Tinio, Gapan City, Peñaranda in Nueva Ecija; Doña Remedios Trinidad, Norzagaray, San Miguel, San Ildefonso, San Rafael, Angat, City of San Jose del Monte in Bulacan; Rodriguez, City of Antipolo, Tanay, San Mateo, Baras in Rizal; and Famy, Siniloan, Santa Maria, Pangil in Laguna
  • TCWS Signal No. 3: the central portion of Aurora (Dipaculao); Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte in Nueva Vizcaya; the rest of Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, the rest of Bulacan, Pampanga, Zambales, Bataan, Pangasinan, Metro Manila, the rest of Rizal; Mabitac, Pakil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Luisiana, Majayjay, Magdalena, Santa Cruz, Pila, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Victoria, Rizal, City of San Pedro, City of Biñan, City of Santa Rosa, Cabuyao City, City of Calamba, Los Baños, Bay, Calauan in Laguna; Bacoor City, Imus City, Kawit, City of Dasmariñas, Carmona, Gen. Mariano Alvarez, City of General Trias, Rosario, Silang in Cavite; Infanta, Real, General Nakar, Mauban in Quezon; and Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga in Camarines Norte.
  • TCWS Signal No. 2: Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones in Isabela; Quirino, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, La Union, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Cavite, Batangas, the rest of Laguna; Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista in Quezon; the rest of Camarines Norte; Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Pili, Minalabac, Ocampo, Tigaon, Cabusao, Magarao, Gainza, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor, Naga City, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagñay in Camarines Sur; and Catanduanes
  • TCWS Signal No. 1: Tuao, Solana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Peñablanca in Cagayan; the rest of Isabela, the southern portion of Apayao (Conner), Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao; Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos in Ilocos Norte; Ilocos Sur, the rest of Quezon; Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz in Occidental Mindoro, including Lubang Islands; Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan in Oriental Mindoro; Marinduque, the rest of Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Burias Island and Ticao Island

PAGASA also warns areas in Visayas and other parts of Southern Luzon may also experience occassional to monsoon rains.

Meanwhile, local government units have also already announced class suspensions ahead of Monday classes due to the super typhoon.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council in its 8 a.m. situational report noted that 14 ports have either been reported non-operational or have suspended trips. Total passengers stranded in Calabarzon totaled 316, while 50 rolling cargoes, seven vessels, and 10 motorbancas are also stranded.

