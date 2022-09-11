^

'Inday' intensifies further as it decelerates over sea near Taiwan

Philstar.com
September 11, 2022 | 11:59am
'Inday' intensifies further as it decelerates over sea near Taiwan
In an 11 a.m. tropical cyclone bulletin, PAGASA expects Typhoon "Inday" to intensify further until Monday morning as it moves and decelerates toward the sea east of Taiwan. It is forecast to be out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Tuesday morning or afternoon. 
PAGASA - DOST

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Inday (international name: Muifa) continues to intensify on Sunday but is still “less likely to directly bring heavy rains in the country,” state weather bureau PAGASA said on Sunday.

In an 11 a.m. tropical cyclone bulletin, PAGASA expects the typhoon to intensify further until Monday morning as it moves and decelerates toward the sea east of Taiwan. Typhoon Inday is forecast to be out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Tuesday morning or afternoon. 

“However, its outermost rainbands and the Southwest Monsoon may bring rainshowers and thunderstorms over Batanes and the western sections of Central and Southern Luzon,” PAGASA said.

It is also possible that wind signals may be hoisted over parts of extreme northern Luzon as the typhoon continues to move westward. 

Wind signals may also be applied to affected areas should the typhoon’s movements result in the expansion of its tropical cyclone winds.

As of Sunday, PAGASA said the typhoon’s maximum sustained winds stood at 165 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, with a gustiness of up to 205 km/h.

Meanwhile, a gale warning still remains in the northern seabords of northern Luzon. The state weather bureau warned the typhoon may cause moderate to rough seas over the eastern seaboard of Northern Luzon, calling on mariners, especially those with small seacrafts, to be careful when treading the waters.

Philstar
