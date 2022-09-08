^

PAL: Passenger of Manila-HK flight positive for monkeypox

Philstar.com
September 8, 2022 | 10:41am
PAL: Passenger of Manila-HK flight positive for monkeypox
This photo taken on February 23, 2020 shows a worker cleaning chairs at the boarding area while arriving passengers disembark at the international airport in Manila.
AFP / Romeo Gacad

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Airlines advised its passengers on a flight to Hong Kong last Monday to monitor their health after one of the travelers on board was found to have monkeypox infection.

PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said Wednesday night that a passenger aboard its PR300 flight from Manila to Hong Kong last September 5 tested positive for monkeypox.

Villaluna said the flag carrier has already coordinated with the Department of Health and health authorities in Hong Kong.

She added that passengers on the flight who were near the affected traveler were contacted.

“Despite the relatively low risk of getting infected, passengers on this flight are advised to monitor their health condition and requested to seek medical attention if they are experiencing symptoms,” Villaluna said, noting passengers can contact Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection.

Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, officer-in-charge of the Department of Health, said that agency is verifying the nationality of the passenger. 

“They were not able to identify yet the nationality of this specific individual. We are still coordinating closely if this really is a national coming from our county,” Vergeire said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.

The Philippines has so far confirmed four cases of monkeypox.

A surge in monkeypox cases has been reported since early May, outside the African nations where it has long been endemic.

The World Health Organization triggered its highest level of alarm on July 24, classifying it as a public health emergency of international concern. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

MONKEYPOX

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES
