^

Headlines

LIVE: Senate panels probe spam, scam texts

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
September 8, 2022 | 1:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Two Senate committees begin their investigation into spam and scam texts that have been plaguing mobile users in recent months.

The probe of the Senate public services and trade, commerce and entrepreneurship panels is happening parallel to the investigation of the National Privacy Commission, which has so far yielded no solid findings as to who could be behind these texts.

The Senate inquiry will also touch on the SIM card registration bill, which was vetoed by former President Rodrigo Duterte over its provision requiring the registration of social media accounts.

RELATED: 'Mandatory SIM card registration puts privacy at risk, might not curb crime'

The NPC said spam and scam texts, particularly those that bear the names of mobile users, likely did not come from data aggregators and appeared to have been sent through phone-to-phone transmission.

The privacy body explained that data aggregators use application-to-phone transmission, which would show the sender’s SMS ID, like the name of the bank or organization that sent the message. Spam and scam texts received by mobile users, on the other hand, came from unknown mobile numbers.

NPC Deputy Privacy Commissioner Leandro Angelo Aguirre said names of mobile users may have been scraped — either manually or automatically — from “popular payment applications, mobile wallet or messaging applications.”

Angel Redoble, PLDT and Smart’s first vice president and chief information security officer, said that their own investigation revealed two formats of names being used, one possibly from fintech app GCash and the other from messaging app Viber.

Watch the first hearing of the Senate probe on spam and scam texts LIVE, which will start at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

DATA PRIVACY

SIM CARD REGISTRATION

TEXT SCAMS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines removed from Taiwan&rsquo;s visa-free list

Philippines removed from Taiwan’s visa-free list

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
Taiwan has removed the Philippines from the list of countries eligible for visa-free entry starting next week.
Headlines
fbtw
Storm enters Philippines, may intensify into typhoon

Storm enters Philippines, may intensify into typhoon

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
Fair weather can be expected until the weekend even as Tropical Storm Inday was seen to enter the Philippine area of responsibility...
Headlines
fbtw
Inday keeps strength; storm&rsquo;s direct effects &lsquo;unlikely&rsquo;

Inday keeps strength; storm’s direct effects ‘unlikely’

6 hours ago
Tropical storm Inday (international name: Muifa) maintained its strength while moving over the Philippine Sea, state weather...
Headlines
fbtw
Fisherfolk warn of fake sardine shortage

Fisherfolk warn of fake sardine shortage

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
Fisherfolk group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas has warned the government about a shortage of tamban...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines gets ready to ease face mask rules
play

Philippines gets ready to ease face mask rules

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
The government’s pandemic task force is recommending to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to make the wearing of masks...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Marcos Jr. returns from Singapore with investment pledges, job opportunities

Marcos Jr. returns from Singapore with investment pledges, job opportunities

18 minutes ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. wrapped up his “fruitful” and “engaging” inaugural...
Headlines
fbtw
Admin charges filed vs Cavite teachers accused of sexual harassment

Admin charges filed vs Cavite teachers accused of sexual harassment

2 hours ago
In a briefing, DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said the five teachers of Bacoor National High School who allegedly made sexual...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate panel wants raps vs execs who signed controversial sugar order

Senate panel wants raps vs execs who signed controversial sugar order

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
The Senate Blue Ribbon committee has recommended administrative and criminal complaints against officials who gave their go...
Headlines
fbtw
PAL: Passenger of Manila-HK flight positive for monkeypox

PAL: Passenger of Manila-HK flight positive for monkeypox

4 hours ago
PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said Wednesday night that a passenger aboard its PR300 flight from Manila to Hong Kong last...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on 'pricey' DepEd laptops &mdash; Day 2

LIVE: Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on 'pricey' DepEd laptops — Day 2

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
Senators in the first hearing established that the laptops originally cost P35,000 per the price agreed to by the DepEd before...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with