^

Headlines

DMW brings home more than 300 distressed OFWs from Saudi Arabia

Philstar.com
August 28, 2022 | 5:51pm
DMW brings home more than 300 distressed OFWs from Saudi Arabia
DMW Secretary Susan Ople said the suspension of the compulsory insurance policy would enable rehired and direct hired OFWs to save at least P1,700.
STAR / Edd Gumban, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers brought home 344 distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) previously based in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

The repatriation was arranged by DMW-attached agency, Overseas Workers Welfare Association (OWWA). The repatriated OFWs include workers with medical conditions, while one will reportedly “attend to a tragedy within the family.”

“The DMW, through OWWA, will be extending the needed assistance to all our repatriated kababayan, including medical help and transportation,” Migrant Workers Secretary Susan "Toots" Ople said in a statement on Sunday.

Some of the repatriated workers are getting assistance to access medical care as some of them are stroke victims, cancer patients, and there are also pregnant women brought back home. There are also workers who have been suffering with mental illness.

The department said the OFWs for quarantine are being accommodated at a hotel in Quezon City as some of them have yet to complete their vaccine doses. They will also be tested for COVID-19.

Ople said she already instructed the OWWA to tap local government units and the Department of Health to assist repatriated OFWs who want access to the government’s vaccination program.

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Anti-cybercrime group busts vloggers, social media influencers for viral videos defacing banknotes

Anti-cybercrime group busts vloggers, social media influencers for viral videos defacing banknotes

1 day ago
“Let this serve as a warning to all media influencers or vloggers to be mindful of the content that you post in social...
Headlines
fbtw
Gokongwei Group launches master brand

Gokongwei Group launches master brand

19 hours ago
In 1992, industrialist John Gokongwei Jr. and his brothers – Henry, Johnson and James – established the Gokongwei...
Headlines
fbtw
After branding self as independent, Alan Cayetano now says he&rsquo;s part of minority
play

After branding self as independent, Alan Cayetano now says he’s part of minority

By Xave Gregorio | 3 days ago
"It’s very, very clear that I’m part of the minority,” Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano said.
Headlines
fbtw
What the Philippines can learn from China's reaction to Pelosi's Taiwan visit

What the Philippines can learn from China's reaction to Pelosi's Taiwan visit

6 days ago
Headlines
fb tw
Non-COVID-19 admissions increasing &ndash; DOH

Non-COVID-19 admissions increasing – DOH

By Rhodina Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Hospital admissions involving non-COVID-19 cases have been increasing, according to the Department of Health.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DILG urges barangay execs to back peace, order drive

DILG urges barangay execs to back peace, order drive

By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government is urging barangay executives to support the Marcos administration’s...
Headlines
fbtw
DTI, ILO sign MOU for project on MSME recovery

DTI, ILO sign MOU for project on MSME recovery

By Catherine Talavera | 19 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry and the International Labor Organization have signed a memorandum of understanding for...
Headlines
fbtw

Go backs call for shift to federalism

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go has expressed support for calls to shift the country’s system of governance to federalism to promote more equitable regional development throughout the country.
Headlines
fbtw
PNP denies visits for detained ex-senator De Lima's birthday

PNP denies visits for detained ex-senator De Lima's birthday

1 day ago
"It is outrageous! We were on our way to visit Leila de Lima on her birthday when our request made weeks ago was just now...
Headlines
fbtw
All passengers, crew in Batangas ferry fire now accounted for, PCG says

All passengers, crew in Batangas ferry fire now accounted for, PCG says

1 day ago
"The joint team is checking if the two pax are still missing; were rescued and immediately went home before documentation,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with