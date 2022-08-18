^

Headlines

DMW sets initiatives to ensure migrant domestic workers’ safety

Philstar.com
August 18, 2022 | 3:24pm
DMW sets initiatives to ensure migrant domestic workersâ safety
An overseas Filipino worker has her temperature taken prior to checking in at the counters of the NAIA-1 departure area yesterday(May 29, 2021).
Krizjohn Rosales, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is working on imposing stricter initiatives to ensure the safety of Overseas Filiino Workers (OFWs), especially guidelines on domestics workers, such as creating a “white list” of recruitment agencies.

DMW Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople also said that the department wants to take a “rights-based” approach in their securing their welfare. The department also tasked the Philippine Overseas Labor Offices to review its current and create new verification guidelines for OFWs.

Some of the initiatives the DMW is taking for the recruitment agencies and employers include:

  • Establishing a “white list” of recruitment agencies and foreign recruitment agencies that have consistently followed rules on ethical recruitment and principles
  • Conducting a performance review and assessment based on their deployment numbers and capacity to monitor and respond to welfare cases of the licensed recruitment agencies and their foreign counterparts.
  • Issuance of country-specific employment contracts that would reflect current labor laws, migration policies, and if there is one, the contents of bilateral labor agreements with the destination country.
  • Required video presentation viewing that discusses OFW rights and welfare for all new employers before any document is signed.

The DMW also plans to impose strict guidelines that would only accommodate the qualified and fully-trained domestic workers for deployment.

Ople also underscored that they will be taking their cues from the United Nations (UN) Global Compact on Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration, which promotes cooperation with other nations, when it comes to pursuing bilateral countries.

“Even in countries where the sponsorship or ‘Kafala system’ is in place have signed this UN document, signifying their support to sound migration governance and humane treatment of migrant workers, including those in vulnerable occupations such as domestic work,” Ople said.

Meanwhile, the migrants secretary now also faces issues such as the trafficking of workers to second countries, where some OFWs in the United Arab Emirates to work in another country, warning migrant workers to keep an eye out for “bogus offers.”

“We also appeal to our kababayans to be more discerning about such bogus offers, and to report illegal recruiters and human traffickers to the DMW,” Ople said. — Kaycee Valmonte

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS

MIGRATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos urged to appoint new agriculture chief amid sugar mess

Marcos urged to appoint new agriculture chief amid sugar mess

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros said having President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. perform the tasks of agriculture chief only leads to “confusion...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee hits DA plan to import white onions

Imee hits DA plan to import white onions

By Paolo Romero | 2 days ago
Sen. Imee Marcos yesterday hit the plan of the Department of Agriculture to import white onions supposedly to address a shortage...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila&rsquo;s 5G internet speed 4th worst in AsPac

Metro Manila’s 5G internet speed 4th worst in AsPac

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 16 hours ago
Metro Manila has posted the fourth worst 5G speed among 11 Asia-Pacific cities, ranking behind its regional peers in terms...
Headlines
fbtw
6 Philippines hospitals receive global awards

6 Philippines hospitals receive global awards

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
Six government hospitals have been recognized internationally for providing quality medical services, the Department of Health...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Omicron-specific vax in Philippines next year

DOH: Omicron-specific vax in Philippines next year

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
New Omicron-specific vaccines may become available in the country beginning early next year, the Department of Health said...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Philippines may soon import 150,000 MT of sugar

Philippines may soon import 150,000 MT of sugar

21 minutes ago
The volume is just half of the 300,000 metric tons proposed earlier by the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) but was rejected...
Headlines
fbtw
Rural missionary work affected by terrorist financing raps, group says

Rural missionary work affected by terrorist financing raps, group says

2 hours ago
RMP said that its missionary work with peasants, indigenous peoples and other rural poor has been "seriously hampered" because...
Headlines
fbtw
Customs raids Pampanga sugar warehouse over alleged hoarding

Customs raids Pampanga sugar warehouse over alleged hoarding

5 hours ago
President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. ordered the raid of Lison Building that houses the New Public Market...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayors firm on continuing no-contact apprehension despite opposition at LTO, SC

Mayors firm on continuing no-contact apprehension despite opposition at LTO, SC

7 hours ago
"[We] have joined together on a common stance to continue the implementation of NCAP within our respective territorial jurisdictions...
Headlines
fbtw
P4 increase in bread prices sought

P4 increase in bread prices sought

By Catherine Talavera | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Baking Industry Group (PhilBaking) is calling for a P4 increase in the price of Pinoy tasty and Pinoy pan...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with