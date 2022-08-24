^

PAGASA: Wind signals lifted but rains, gusty condition to persist

August 24, 2022 | 12:50pm

Satellite image as of 10:40 a.m. on August 24, 2022.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday that it has lifted all wind signals due to severe tropical storm Ma-on, formerly known as Florita.

Despite this, gusts reaching strong breeze to near gale-force strength may still be experienced in MIMAROPA, Cavite, Quezon, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Aurora, Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley.

The southwest monsoon is expected to continue dumping rains in the western sections of Luzon, PAGASA said. 

Strong to gale force winds associated with the storm and the southwest monsoon are also forecast to affect the seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon.

Florita left the Philippine area of responsibility early Wednesday. It was last spotted 490 kilometers west of Calayan, Cagayan with peak winds of 100 kph near the center and gusts of up to 125 kph.

The storm is moving west northwest at 25 kph. It is expected to make landfall in the southern portion of China on Thursday morning or early afternoon.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, a total of 4,646 people or 1,344 families in Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, and Cordillera Administrative Region have been affected by Florita. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

FLORITAPH
Philstar
