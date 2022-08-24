Over 4K people in Northern Luzon affected by Florita â€” NDRRMC

^

Over 4K people in Northern Luzon affected by Florita — NDRRMC

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
August 24, 2022 | 9:58am
A resident removes his fishing gear from the overflowing Pinacanuan river due to heavy rains brought about by tropical storm Ma-on in Ilagan City, Isabela province on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical cyclone Ma-on, formerly known as Florita, has affected more than 4,000 individuals as it struck Northern Luzon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Wednesday.

In its latest report, the NDRRMC said that a total of 4,646 people or 1,344 families in Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, and Cordillera Administrative Region have been affected by Florita.

There were 311 families staying in evacuation centers and 154 households staying with their relatives and friends.

A total of 290 families or 1,013 people were pre-emptively evacuated.

Florita left the Philippine area of responsibility Wednesday morning after unleashing heavy rains and strong winds. It made a landfall in Isabela Tuesday and swept northern Philippines.

Even after the storm left the country’s jurisdiction, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remained hoisted over parts of Luzon.

According to the NDRRMC, there were five incidents of rain-induced landslides and six incidents of flooding in Ilocos region and Bicol region.

Seven roads and seven bridges in Ilocos region, CAR. Cagayan Valley, and Bicol region remained unpassable.

Thirteen municipalities and cities experienced power outages, the NDRRMC also said. Power supplies in five localities have since been restored.

Florita also prompted the suspension of classes and work. Florita hit as the Philippines reopened classrooms for in-person lessons over two years after the pandemic struck.

The NDRRMC said it has provided food packs, hygiene kids, and tents to those affected by the storm in Ilocos region, Bicol region, and CAR.

fbtw
