DOH tallies 23,883 new COVID-19 cases, 321 deaths in past week

Commuters wait in line to ride a bus in Manila on August 18, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines logged 23,883 additional COVID-19 cases from August 15 to 21, the Department of Health reported Monday.

The number of new infections in the past week was 15% lower than the number of cases recorded from a week before. The daily case average went down to 3,412 from August 15 to 21.

Of the new cases, 101 were severe and critical.

The health agency also verified 321 deaths last week, 90 of which occurred from August 8 to 21.

It earlier noted the country was seeing a rise in COVID-related deaths. Most of the fatalities recorded since July were unvaccinated against the virus.

According to the DOH, there were 811 severe and critical admissions, representing 9.7% of the country’s total COVID-19 admissions.

Twenty-seven percent of 2,586 intensive care unit beds were occupied as of Sunday, while 30.2% of 22,076 non-ICU beds were used.

The Philippines has confirmed more than 3.85 million COVID-19 cases and over 61,000 fatalities since the pandemic began in 2020.

Metro Manila and most areas in the Philippines will be under Alert Level 1—the least restrictive alert level—until August 31.

Millions of mask-wearing students across the archipelago returned to learning institutions on Monday more than two years after schools were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 72.3 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19 since March 2021. However, only 17.4 million have gotten booster shots.