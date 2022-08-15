^

28,008 new COVID-19 cases logged from August 8 to 14

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
August 15, 2022 | 5:26pm
Pupils of Concepcion Elementary School in Marikina attend bridging classes on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. A bridging class is designed for students to catch up the subjects that are needed to be mastered including Math, Science, AP and English.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded 28,008 additional cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

In a bulletin, the DOH said the daily average reached 4,001 from August 8 to 14. The figure was 3% higher than infections logged from a week before.

Of the new cases, 101 were severe and critical.

The health department verified 229 deaths in the past week, 98 of which occurred from August 1 to 14.

It said there were 822 severe and critical admissions, representing 9.6% of the country’s total COVID-19 admissions.

Twenty-eight percent of 2,571 intensive care unit beds were used as of Sunday, while 30.9% of 21,968 non-ICU beds were occupied.

The Philippines has confirmed more than 3.8 million COVID-19 cases and over 61,000 fatalities since the health crisis began in 2020.

More than 72 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19. However, only 17 million have received booster shots.

DOH officials told senators Monday that over 20 million donated and procured COVID-19 vaccine doses were wasted. The country’s COVID-19 vaccine wastage was at 8.42%—still within the standard rate of 10% or lower set by the World Health Organization.

According to Vergeire, the vaccines were identified as wastage after they had expired and had been contaminated. 

