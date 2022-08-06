^

Under shadow of US-China tensions, Blinken to reaffirm defense pact with Philippines

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
August 6, 2022 | 10:23am
US State Secretary Antony Blinken arrives in Manila on August 6, 2022 for a visit where he is expected to renew Washington's 'ironclad' commitment to the Mutual Defense Treaty with Manila.
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:45 a.m.) — US State Secretary Antony Blinken arrived Saturday in the country for his first official visit where he is expected to renew Washington’s “ironclad” commitment to the Mutual Defense Treaty with Manila.

The US’ reaffirming of the MDT, a 1951 pact with Manila that provides that the two countries will come to each other’s defense in the event that a foreign force attacks their metropolitan areas or Pacific territories, comes at a crucial juncture when tensions between Washington and Beijing are escalating over Taiwan.

Friction has been building up between the US and China for the longest time, but US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the democratic, self-governing island of Taiwan that Beijing considers to be a renegade province brought tensions to new heights.

China has since flexed its military might, and is set to press ahead with its largest-ever military exercises encircling Taiwan despite firm statements of condemnation by the United States, Japan and the European Union.

In other areas, such as the South China Sea which the Philippines claims parts of and calls the West Philippine Sea, Beijing had also been seen as aggressive in the past years as it supposedly maintained hundreds of militia ships and forced Filipino fishermen out of the waters.

 

Delfin Lorenzana, the Philippines’ defense chief under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, had proposed an amendment to the MDT to make it clear whether Washington would come to Manila’s aid in the South China Sea.

Blinken had assured in a phone call with Teodoro Locsin Jr., Duterte's foreign affairs secretary that the MDT also applies in the South China Sea.

In what appears to be a continuation of the Duterte administration's policy on the MDT, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told Blinken and other US officials during a meeting in Malacañang that the pact "is in constant evolution."

Blinken, on the other hand, assured Marcos that the US "is committed" to the MDT.

This is the first time since 2019 that the US’ top diplomat made a trip to the Philippines, Washington’s oldest treaty ally in Asia. That year, Mike Pompeo visited Manila also underscoring America’s commitment to the MDT.

Aside from the MDT, Blinken is also expected to discuss with Marcos trade and investment and on clean energy, advancing shared democratic values and strengthening respect for human rights, including press freedom.

“I look forward to reinforcing the strong US-Philippine relationship and our shared commitments to democracy, human rights, the rule of law, security, and prosperity,” Blinken said as he arrived in Manila. — with reports from Pia Lee Brago/The STAR and AFP

