^

Headlines

Philippines maintains Alert Level 4 over Myanmar despite calls to lax restrictions

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
July 27, 2022 | 6:10pm
Philippines maintains Alert Level 4 over Myanmar despite calls to lax restrictions
Activists including Myanmar nationals take part in a rally to protest against Myanmar's junta execution of four prisoners, including a former lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party, outside the United Nations University in Tokyo on July 26, 2022.
AFP / Philip Fong

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is maintaining an Alert Level 4 over Myanmar despite calls from former overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to relax restrictions, which means the government will continue to assist the mandatory repatriation of Filipinos there.

“The DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) acknowledges the concerns of OFWs wishing to return to Myanmar despite the uncertainty and danger posed by the ongoing crisis,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday. 

“However, the safety and security of every single Filipino overseas [worker] remains the top priority of the Philippine government.”

Myanmar’s military staged a successful coup d’état in February 2021, ending its short stint with democracy after deposing State Councellor Aung San Suu Kyi and Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. It has since been under the rule of its military junta.

READ: Under siege at home, Myanmar's pro-democracy movement has supporters in the Philippines 

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) recently expressed its “strong disappointment” after Myanmar’s military junta executed four opposition activists namely Phyo Zeyar Thaw, Kyaw Min Yu, Hla Myo Aung, and Aung Thura Zaw.

This is despite pleas from neighboring countries and even from ASEAN Chair and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

READ: Myanmar junta executes two leading pro-democracy figures 

“ASEAN remains resolved to assist Myanmar’s return to normalcy and democratic transition and to find a peaceful political solution to the current crisis through inclusive dialogue that is Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned, in line with the five-point consensus and the ASEAN Charter,” their statement dated July 25 read.

The Philippines raised the alert level in May last year and the government has so far brought home 701 or 60% of Filipinos based in Myanmar. 

Meanwhile, Filipinos who are still based there are advised to avoid non-essential activities and to always be prepared for evacuation.

“The DFA is continuously assessing the situation and the corresponding alert level, as well as responding to the particular needs of the remaining Filipino community,” the department said. — with reports from Agence France-Presse

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

MYANMAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What Marcos said in his first SONA, from A-Z

What Marcos said in his first SONA, from A-Z

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
We break down President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s the one-hour speech into easily digestible topics from A to Z.
Headlines
fbtw
7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Abra, rocks Metro Manila

7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Abra, rocks Metro Manila

10 hours ago
A magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit Abra province Wednesday morning, and was felt in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.
Headlines
fbtw
Sandiganbayan rules Marcoses only get to keep 4 properties

Sandiganbayan rules Marcoses only get to keep 4 properties

9 hours ago
The Fourth Division of the Sandiganbayan said in a recent decision that the Marcos family will only get to keep four properties,...
Headlines
fbtw
In photos: Aftermath of the magnitude-7.0 Abra quake

In photos: Aftermath of the magnitude-7.0 Abra quake

6 hours ago
The magnitude-7.0 quake that hit Abra on Wednesday morning damaged several structures, including some heritage sites in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila trains go through inspection after 7.0-strong quake

Metro Manila trains go through inspection after 7.0-strong quake

9 hours ago
Operations of train systems in Metro Manila were halted on Wednesday due to the 7.0-magnittude strong quake that rocked...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Philippines maintains Alert Level 4 over Myanmar despite calls to lax restrictions

Philippines maintains Alert Level 4 over Myanmar despite calls to lax restrictions

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 hour ago
The Philippines raised the alert level in May last year and the government has so far brought home 701 or 60% of Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
Gov't to address matters not mentioned in Marcos' first SONA &mdash; Palace

Gov't to address matters not mentioned in Marcos' first SONA — Palace

2 hours ago
Malacañang on Wednesday parried criticisms against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s first state of the nation...
Headlines
fbtw
France ready to assist Philippines in nuclear energy transition, other renewables

France ready to assist Philippines in nuclear energy transition, other renewables

By Kaycee Valmonte | 6 hours ago
Over half of the Philippines’ energy mix is currently sourced through coal. The country is now scrambling to look for...
Headlines
fbtw
No tsunami threat from strong quake in Abra

No tsunami threat from strong quake in Abra

7 hours ago
“No destructive tsunami threat exists based on available data,”the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology...
Headlines
fbtw
Galvez mourns killing of 'peace process ally' ex-Mayor Furigay

Galvez mourns killing of 'peace process ally' ex-Mayor Furigay

10 hours ago
"She will always be remembered...the peace process has lost a strong ally especially in the island province of Basilan. Mayor...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with