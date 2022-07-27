Philippines maintains Alert Level 4 over Myanmar despite calls to lax restrictions

Activists including Myanmar nationals take part in a rally to protest against Myanmar's junta execution of four prisoners, including a former lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party, outside the United Nations University in Tokyo on July 26, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is maintaining an Alert Level 4 over Myanmar despite calls from former overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to relax restrictions, which means the government will continue to assist the mandatory repatriation of Filipinos there.

“The DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) acknowledges the concerns of OFWs wishing to return to Myanmar despite the uncertainty and danger posed by the ongoing crisis,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

“However, the safety and security of every single Filipino overseas [worker] remains the top priority of the Philippine government.”

Myanmar’s military staged a successful coup d’état in February 2021, ending its short stint with democracy after deposing State Councellor Aung San Suu Kyi and Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. It has since been under the rule of its military junta.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) recently expressed its “strong disappointment” after Myanmar’s military junta executed four opposition activists namely Phyo Zeyar Thaw, Kyaw Min Yu, Hla Myo Aung, and Aung Thura Zaw.

This is despite pleas from neighboring countries and even from ASEAN Chair and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

“ASEAN remains resolved to assist Myanmar’s return to normalcy and democratic transition and to find a peaceful political solution to the current crisis through inclusive dialogue that is Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned, in line with the five-point consensus and the ASEAN Charter,” their statement dated July 25 read.

The Philippines raised the alert level in May last year and the government has so far brought home 701 or 60% of Filipinos based in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Filipinos who are still based there are advised to avoid non-essential activities and to always be prepared for evacuation.

“The DFA is continuously assessing the situation and the corresponding alert level, as well as responding to the particular needs of the remaining Filipino community,” the department said. — with reports from Agence France-Presse