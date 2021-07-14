Philippines renews call for return of â€˜status quo anteâ€™ in Myanmar

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday renewed its call on Myanmar's military to release deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her allies from jail.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. relayed this message during a Special Association of Southeast Asian Nations-US Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

"On Myanmar, the Philippines upholds the Five-Point Consensus ASEAN reached in Jakarta: an end to the violence, constructive dialogue, designation of a Special ASEAN Envoy, provision of humanitarian assistance through the AHA Centre, inspection visits to Myanmar by the Special ASEAN Envoy — be it single or multiple," Locsin said.

"And, unsaid but imperative, the restoration of the political status quo ante the coup. That means releasing Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and the rest of the elected opposition in jail."

"No way but that way. So far, nothing’s happened," he added.

Myanmar's junta has met protests against its February coup with a brutal crackdown that has killed more than 906 civilians and imprisoned another 6,676 detained as of July 13, according to a local monitoring group.

The Southeast Asian country's economy and banking system have also been paralyzed and the World Food Programme in May warned that millions will go hungry in the coming months.

ASEAN urged to take 'immediate action' to hold Myanmar junta accountable

At the same meeting, US Secretary of State Antony Bliken expressed "deep concerns" about the coup and "called on ASEAN to take joint action to urge the end of violence, the restoration of Burma’s democratic transition, and the release of all those unjustly detained," the department's spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Blinken also called on ASEAN to "take immediate action to hold the Burmese regime accountable to the consensus and to appoint a special envoy."

Some civil society groups have also urged the Philippine government to take a tougher stance on the Myanmar coup by rejecting the junta and recognizing the country's shadow government of elected leaders.

The military has justified its actions as a means to protect democracy, alleging electoral fraud in November elections which Suu Kyi's party won in a landslide.

Myanmar has been ruled almost continually by the army since 1962, just over a decade since independence from Britain. It emerged from outright military rule in 2011, enacting economic and political reforms, including multi-party elections.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Agence France-Presse