In photos: Aftermath of the magnitude-7.0 Abra quake

MANILA, Philippines — What could have been an ordinary Wednesday morning in the country was disrupted by a magnitude-7.0 earthquake that struck Abra and was felt in various parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila.
The strong tremor left one dead and several structures damaged, according to Initial information from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.
Here are photos of the aftermath of the temblor from various parts of the country:
Employees at the Senate in Pasay City evacuate following the quake.
Office of Sen. JV Ejercito.
Several buildings in Bangued, Abra are seen to be leaning to one side.
Office of Rep. Ching Bernos
A two-storey building in Bangued, Abra is seen to be severely damaged due to the quake.
Office of Rep. Menchie Bernos
Photos shared by Dugong Elementary School in Bucay, Abra shows the extent of the damage wrought by the tremor to their building.
In this photo shared by the office of Rep. Eric Yap, a building under construction in La Trinidad, Benguet collapses after the quake leaving a construction worker dead.
Authorities try to clear a road in Benguet after a landslide caused by the earthquake left boulders along its path in this photo shared by the office of Rep. Eric Yap.
In this photo shared by the office of Rep. Eric Yap, patients are evacuated out of Northern Benguet District Hospital in Buguias, Benguet following the quake.
In this photo from the office of Sen. Imee Marcos, debris from the old convent of St. John the Baptist Minor Basilica in Badoc, Ilocos Norte is seen scattered along Soriano St.