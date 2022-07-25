^

Headlines

DepEd begins enrolment for School Year 2022-2023

Philstar.com
July 25, 2022 | 10:09am
DepEd begins enrolment for School Year 2022-2023
Students wait in line before classes at Ricardo P. Cruz elementary school in Taguig City, suburban Manila on Dec. 6, 2021, after authorities loosened COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions to allow limited in-person classes in the capital city.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education began Monday the enrolment period school year 2022 to 2023.

The enrolment for this school year will end until August 22, which is also the opening of classes for public schools.

Learners have three options to enroll for the upcoming school year: in-person, remote or through dropbox form, according to DepEd Order 35.

Those who will opt to physically process the enrolment should observe minimum health and safety standards such as wearing of face masks and practicing physical distance.

Meanwhile, remote enrollment can be facilitated by filling out digital forms and sending the documents through the official email address of the school or through any of the available messaging platforms provided by the school.

Parents or legal guardians or the learners may also fill out forms in their homes and physically submit the documents through dropboxes in the schools where the learners are to be enrolled.

Schools may also set up a dropbox in front of the school, in every barangay hall, or in any other visible location where parents and legal guardians can get a printed copy of the Basic Education Enrollment Form and submit it in the same dropbox.

Starting November 2, all public and private schools in the country should transition to five days of in-person classes. DepEd said that no school will be allowed to implement purely distance learning or blended learning except for those implementing alternative delivery modes.

Classes for the next school year will end on July 7. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Staff, students, guests suffer from trauma after graduation violence &mdash; Ateneo

Staff, students, guests suffer from trauma after graduation violence — Ateneo

15 hours ago
It was supposed to be a "joyous celebration" of achievement, but graduates, faculty and their families were "robbed" of the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;2.5 million registrants not yet approved as voters&rsquo;

‘2.5 million registrants not yet approved as voters’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Those who registered to vote in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections over 2.5 million in all are not yet sanctioned...
Headlines
fbtw
Sandigan denies Napoles&rsquo; bid to quash &lsquo;pork&rsquo; raps

Sandigan denies Napoles’ bid to quash ‘pork’ raps

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has denied the motion of detained businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles to quash her latest graft and malversation...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos calls for swift probe into Ateneo shooting

Marcos calls for swift probe into Ateneo shooting

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday called for a swift investigation into a shooting incident in Quezon City that left three persons...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers push barangay, SK polls postponement

Lawmakers push barangay, SK polls postponement

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
It will make sense if the national government postpones the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections scheduled on Dec....
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
As Senate opens 19th Congress, lawmakers vow to fight inflation

As Senate opens 19th Congress, lawmakers vow to fight inflation

By Franco Luna | 33 minutes ago
In a past statement, Zubiri said that the Senate will prioritize passing a national budget that will include funding for a...
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri is new Senate president

Zubiri is new Senate president

By Franco Luna | 35 minutes ago
It’s official: Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri is the next Senate president.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Bongbong Marcos' first State of the Nation Address 2022

LIVE: Bongbong Marcos' first State of the Nation Address 2022

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will deliver his first State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa complex before...
Headlines
fbtw
10 provinces hit &lsquo;very high&rsquo; COVID-19 positivity rate

10 provinces hit ‘very high’ COVID-19 positivity rate

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Ten provinces registered “very high” COVID-19 positivity rates or more than 20 percent as of July 22 compared...
Headlines
fbtw
No moratorium on creation of new agencies &ndash; Zubiri

No moratorium on creation of new agencies – Zubiri

By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
There is no need to have a moratorium in Congress on creating new departments and agencies despite the thrust of the Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with