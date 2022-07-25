DepEd begins enrolment for School Year 2022-2023

Students wait in line before classes at Ricardo P. Cruz elementary school in Taguig City, suburban Manila on Dec. 6, 2021, after authorities loosened COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions to allow limited in-person classes in the capital city.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education began Monday the enrolment period school year 2022 to 2023.

The enrolment for this school year will end until August 22, which is also the opening of classes for public schools.

Learners have three options to enroll for the upcoming school year: in-person, remote or through dropbox form, according to DepEd Order 35.

Those who will opt to physically process the enrolment should observe minimum health and safety standards such as wearing of face masks and practicing physical distance.

Meanwhile, remote enrollment can be facilitated by filling out digital forms and sending the documents through the official email address of the school or through any of the available messaging platforms provided by the school.

Parents or legal guardians or the learners may also fill out forms in their homes and physically submit the documents through dropboxes in the schools where the learners are to be enrolled.

Schools may also set up a dropbox in front of the school, in every barangay hall, or in any other visible location where parents and legal guardians can get a printed copy of the Basic Education Enrollment Form and submit it in the same dropbox.

Starting November 2, all public and private schools in the country should transition to five days of in-person classes. DepEd said that no school will be allowed to implement purely distance learning or blended learning except for those implementing alternative delivery modes.

Classes for the next school year will end on July 7. — Gaea Katreena Cabico