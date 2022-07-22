^

Headlines

Bulatlat appeals court rejection of TRO plea vs NTC blocking memorandum

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
July 22, 2022 | 11:01am
Bulatlat appeals court rejection of TRO plea vs NTC blocking memorandum
Bulatlat managing editor Ronalyn Olea and lawyers Minnie Lopez and Floyd Tiongson of the National Union of People's Lawyers speak to media in front of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court on July 8, 2022.
Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — Independent news site Bulatlat.com has appealed the Quezon City court’s rejection of their plea for a temporary stop order in the implementation of the National Telecommunications Commission’s memorandum blocking access to its website.

In their motion for reconsideration, Alipato Media Center that runs the website told the court that they suffer grave injustice or irreparable injury if the assailed memorandum, issued upon the request of then-National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr., is not enjoined.

They also appealed to the court to grant their request for the issuance of a Temporary Restraining Order because the memo is “a content-based prior restraint on protected expression, which is unconstitutional.”

“Wherefore, premises considered, it is respectfully prayed of this Honorable Court that the July 13. 2022 order be reversed and set aside and a new one be entered issuing a [TRO] against the implementation of Defendant NTC’s Memorandum dated June 8, 2022,” they told the QC Regional Trial Court Branch 306.

The case stemmed from Esperon’s request to the NTC to block access to more than 20 websites, which progressive groups and even independent news sites that have long been subjected to red-tagging, for being “affiliated to and are supporting terrorists.”

Under the ATA and its Implementing Rules and Regulations, designation only triggers the power of the Anti-Money Laundering Council to freeze the assets of the listed groups. During oral arguments, government lawyers reiterated this before Supreme Court justices and the DOJ affirmed this position.

Irreparable injury

The court on July 13 rejected their plea for TRO because the website was supposedly accessible.

But they argued that “[w]hile defendants’ counsel were able to access Bulatlat.com for some unknown reason, the fact remains that the blocking is still in place pursuant to the assailed memorandum.”

“In her Judicial Affidavit, [Managing Editor Ronalyn] Olea testified that prior to the blocking, Bulatlat.com registered an average of 54,907 monthly unique visitors, but from June 8, 20222 until July 7, 2022, the website only registered only 31,136 unique visitors,” their appeal read.

They told the court that in the month when the memorandum was in effect, they lost 43% of their monthly subscribers.

“It is indubitable that Bulatlat.com is not accessible to a significant portion of the public. Hence, contrary to the Honorable Court’s finding, there is clear suppression of Plaintiff’s constitutionally guaranteed freedom of the press and freedom of expression,” they added.

Prior restraint

Bulatlat argued the memorandum constitutes prior restraint as it censors their website off the internet prior to publication. It also stressed that the memo is a content-based prior restraint since the order was directed at content of websites which Esperon said were “found to be affiliated to and supporting terrorists and terrorist organizations,” which the media company already denied.

In Chavez v. Gonzales, the Supreme Court referred to prior restraint as “official governmental restrictions on the press or other forms of expression in advance of actual publication or dissemination.” In the same landmark ruling, they stressed that the SC held that content-based prior restraint is presumed unconstitutional and will only pass constitutional muster it if overcomes the strict scrutiny and the clear and present danger rule.

But Bulatlat argued that in their case, there is no evidence of a clear and present danger. The memorandum also does not show it serves substantial government interest.

“If the questioned act requires some form of permission to be had before publication can be made, then an infringement of constitutionally-protected freedoms already exists. The strong arm of equity or transcendent remedy of injunctive reliefs must come in,” their motion read.

ANTI-TERRORISM LAW

BULATLAT

PRESS FREEDOM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
As promised, Padilla begins push for federalism, other charter changes

As promised, Padilla begins push for federalism, other charter changes

By Franco Luna | 19 hours ago
In filing Senate Resolution No. 6, Padilla made his case by pointing to what he said was the centralization of both political...
Headlines
fbtw
Padilla resolution urges resumption of joint oil and gas development talks with China

Padilla resolution urges resumption of joint oil and gas development talks with China

17 hours ago
Sen. Robinhood Padilla on Thursday filed Senate Resolution No. 6, which urges President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to continue bilateral...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos urged to resume talks with China on West Philippine Sea

Marcos urged to resume talks with China on West Philippine Sea

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
A Senate resolution has been filed urging President Marcos to resume bilateral talks with China to promote cooperation...
Headlines
fbtw
Mandatory military training in schools pushed

Mandatory military training in schools pushed

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The National Youth Commission has urged President Marcos to issue an executive order making military training a requirement...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoys in New York warned vs rising crimes

Pinoys in New York warned vs rising crimes

By Pia Lee Brago | 12 hours ago
Filipinos in New York have been advised to remain vigilant as major crimes in the US city have increased by 37 percent.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Batasan plenary hall redesigned to accommodate 315 House members

Batasan plenary hall redesigned to accommodate 315 House members

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The huge Batasang Pambansa plenary hall had to be renovated to make it even larger and accommodate the 315 latest members...
Headlines
fbtw

‘Workers’ welfare must be considered in bureaucracy rightsizing’

12 hours ago
While voicing support for streamlining bureaucracy, Sen. Bong Go said such initiative should take into consideration the welfare of affected government employees.
Headlines
fbtw
P211-M daily campaign ad spend shows 'we can't have poor candidates'

P211-M daily campaign ad spend shows 'we can't have poor candidates'

18 hours ago
With the P211-million daily spend, national candidates are estimated to have availed of P18.425-billion worth of ads during...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG to push for reassessment of training for police investigators

DILG to push for reassessment of training for police investigators

22 hours ago
"Whatever they have, we will supplement it...There should be a reassessment of those who were chosen. What were their qualifications?...
Headlines
fbtw
Digitization of records among measures to decongest crowded jails
play

Digitization of records among measures to decongest crowded jails

By Kristine Joy Patag | 23 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. are taking head on the challenge that long...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with