^

Headlines

Court rejects Bulatlat.com's plea to unblock access to website; trial to proceed

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
July 13, 2022 | 12:36pm
Court rejects Bulatlat.com's plea to unblock access to website; trial to proceed
Bulatlat managing editor Ronalyn Olea and lawyers Minnie Lopez and Floyd Tiongson of the National Union of People's Lawyers speak to media in front of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court on July 8, 2022.
Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City court rejected the request of independent news site Bulatlat to issue a temporary stop order against the National Telecommunications Commission’s implementation of a memorandum blocking access to their website.

Bulatlat.com reported that the QC Regional Trial Court Branch 306 "denied the temporary restraining order prayed by online alternative news Bulatlat, following the order of the National Telecommunications Commission to block Bulatlat and 26 other websites over alleged terror links."

"The NTC memo has caused irreparable damage to our constitutional rights since our website remains inaccessible to significant segments of our audiences," it added.

A copy of the court order has yet to be made public as of this story's publication.

Lawyer Minnni Lopez told reporters the TRO was denied "because accessible naman daw ang website." Philstar.com, however, cannot access the website on mobile and laptop using PLDT Wifi.

"Parties were required to file Memorandum three days from today. Hearing reset to August 2, at 1:30 p.m.," Lopez added.

Esperon's request

Bulatlat.com ran to the court to stop the NTC from enforcing its memorandum, following the request of former National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. to block access to more than 20 websites for being “affiliated to and are supporting terrorists.”

But Esperon’s list also included progressive groups and even independent news sites that have long been subjected to red-tagging.

Under the ATA and its Implementing Rules and Regulations, designation only triggers the power of the Anti-Money Laundering Council to freeze the assets of the listed groups. During oral arguments, government lawyers reiterated this before Supreme Court justices and the DOJ affirmed this position on Wednesday.

ANTI-TERRORISM LAW

HERMOGENES ESPERON

PRESS FREEDOM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos picks Toni Yulo-Loyzaga to lead DENR

Marcos picks Toni Yulo-Loyzaga to lead DENR

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 23 hours ago
Yulo-Loyzaga will inherit the task of protecting and conserving the country’s rich ecosystem and natural resources threatened...
Headlines
fbtw
Scientist named DENR chief

Scientist named DENR chief

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
An academe and known advocate of disaster risk resilience is President Marcos’ choice for environment chief.
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: BA.5 most dominant Omicron subvariant

DOH: BA.5 most dominant Omicron subvariant

By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The most dominant Omicron subvariant in several regions is now BA.5, the Department of Health said yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
Public school teachers group not in favor of Aug. 22 start of classes

Public school teachers group not in favor of Aug. 22 start of classes

4 hours ago
The Teachers Dignity Coalition (TDC) said they are not in favor of the Aug. 22 start date for classes because this will mean...
Headlines
fbtw
US backs Philippines on WPS, warns that Washington will back Manila should there be armed attacks

US backs Philippines on WPS, warns that Washington will back Manila should there be armed attacks

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
On the 6th anniversary of the 2016 Hague ruling, the United States reaffirmed its commitment to the Philippines and warns...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
&lsquo;Very aggressive and active&rsquo;: Philippines wants more United States investors

‘Very aggressive and active’: Philippines wants more United States investors

1 hour ago
During a “Kapihan sa Manila Bay” virtual forum, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel "Babe" Romualdez said...
Headlines
fbtw
Hontiveros wants Senate probe into alleged abuse at PHSA

Hontiveros wants Senate probe into alleged abuse at PHSA

By Angelica Y. Yang | 2 hours ago
This comes around two weeks after an in-depth story by VICE World News on allegations of sexual, verbal and emotional abuse...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers seek to increase legal drinking age to 21, ban PWDs from buying alcohol

Lawmakers seek to increase legal drinking age to 21, ban PWDs from buying alcohol

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Seeing booze as a bane to health and the community, Reps. Eric Yap (Benguet) and Paolo Duterte (Davao City) are seeking to...
Headlines
fbtw
'Stronger military, alliances needed to complement talks on West Philippine Sea'

'Stronger military, alliances needed to complement talks on West Philippine Sea'

By Kaycee Valmonte | 6 hours ago
In a forum hosted by think-tank Stratbase ADR Institute on Tuesday, Renato de Castro is proposing that a 2% budget increase...
Headlines
fbtw
Mobility groups: DOTr's Bautista 'in the right direction' in addressing crisis, but supply solutions still needed

Mobility groups: DOTr's Bautista 'in the right direction' in addressing crisis, but supply solutions still needed

14 hours ago
"Bautista ought to look more closely into the supply problem, specifically the operational challenges faced by the industry,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with