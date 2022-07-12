DepEd seeks NBI probe into claims of abuse in PHSA

This photo from the Philippine High School for the Arts website shows the Mabuhay Lounge

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education said Tuesday it is working with authorities to investigate alleged abuses in the Philippine High School for the Arts, one of its attached agencies.

Vice President Sara Duterte, also education chief, requested the National Bureau of Investigation to provide a comprehensive report on the allegations of emotional, verbal, and sexual abuse by PHSA teachers and staff as soon as possible.

PHSA, the country’s premier high school for young artists, has been under fire following the release of a report by Vice World News on the abuses endured by students at the hands of teachers and staff.

The story also reported that allegations of the students have been ignored by school authorities.

DepEd also tapped its Child Protection Unit and Child Rights in Education Desk to conduct a similar probe in relation with the department’s child protection policy.

It encouraged those who have concerns related to such abuses in PHSA to submit their complaints to the school’s committee on decorum and investigation for proper actions.

“The department would like to reiterate that the agency does not tolerate abuses in any form,” it said, adding the Duterte-led DepEd will continue to promote a “healthy and safe environment” for learners and teachers.

Review of policies

According to the DepEd, the agency and the PHSA administration are “currently reviewing the school’s existing policies and strengthening its internal mechanisms to ensure the safety of the students inside the premises of the institution.”

In a statement last week, the state-run high school said it sympathizes with alumni who complained of abuses, but cautioned against making generations about PHSA as a place of abuse.

“PHSA, just like any other institution, is not perfect. But please be assured all our school personnel are working hand in hand towards providing our students a safe learning environment, whether online or in Makiling,” it said.

PHSA said it was already implementing strict curfew hours even before the pandemic, and the school will enforce the same once in-house classes resume.

The school added that it constantly reminds its teachers to use child-friendly maters and refer to the guidelines of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board in production and artistic output.

The Vice World News report prompted calls for safe space and accountability from students, alumni, child rights advocates, and lawmakers.