^

Headlines

DepEd seeks NBI probe into claims of abuse in PHSA

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
July 12, 2022 | 10:40am
DepEd seeks NBI probe into claims of abuse in PHSA
This photo from the Philippine High School for the Arts website shows the Mabuhay Lounge
Philippine High School for the Arts

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education said Tuesday it is working with authorities to investigate alleged abuses in the Philippine High School for the Arts, one of its attached agencies.  

Vice President Sara Duterte, also education chief, requested the National Bureau of Investigation to provide a comprehensive report on the allegations of emotional, verbal, and sexual abuse by PHSA teachers and staff as soon as possible.

PHSA, the country’s premier high school for young artists, has been under fire following the release of a report by Vice World News on the abuses endured by students at the hands of teachers and staff.

The story also reported that allegations of the students have been ignored by school authorities.

DepEd also tapped its Child Protection Unit and Child Rights in Education Desk to conduct a similar probe in relation with the department’s child protection policy.

It encouraged those who have concerns related to such abuses in PHSA to submit their complaints to the school’s committee on decorum and investigation for proper actions.

“The department would like to reiterate that the agency does not tolerate abuses in any form,” it said, adding the Duterte-led DepEd will continue to promote a “healthy and safe environment” for learners and teachers.

Review of policies

According to the DepEd, the agency and the PHSA administration are “currently reviewing the school’s existing policies and strengthening its internal mechanisms to ensure the safety of the students inside the premises of the institution.”

In a statement last week, the state-run high school said it sympathizes with alumni who complained of abuses, but cautioned against making generations about PHSA as a place of abuse.

“PHSA, just like any other institution, is not perfect. But please be assured all our school personnel are working hand in hand towards providing our students a safe learning environment, whether online or in Makiling,” it said.

PHSA said it was already implementing strict curfew hours even before the pandemic, and the school will enforce the same once in-house classes resume.

The school added that it constantly reminds its teachers to use child-friendly maters and refer to the guidelines of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board in production and artistic output.

The Vice World News report prompted calls for safe space and accountability from students, alumni, child rights advocates, and lawmakers. 

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

PHSA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Romualdez refiles bill creating US-type CDC

Romualdez refiles bill creating US-type CDC

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Incoming speaker Martin Romualdez has refiled the bill previously passed by the House of Representatives seeking to create...
Headlines
fbtw
Lotilla might return to head Department of Energy; Palace checking

Lotilla might return to head Department of Energy; Palace checking

18 hours ago
Lotilla might be replacing outgoing chief Alfonso Cusi, who veered away from the agency's "technology neutral" stance in favor...
Headlines
fbtw
233 evacuated, 3 hurt in ammunition depot fire at army camp in Cagayan de Oro

233 evacuated, 3 hurt in ammunition depot fire at army camp in Cagayan de Oro

4 hours ago
Three civilians sustained “minor injuries” after a fire hit an ammunition depot inside Camp Evangelista.
Headlines
fbtw
For 6th anniversary of Hague ruling, youth coalition wants Marcos Jr. to keep WPS promises

For 6th anniversary of Hague ruling, youth coalition wants Marcos Jr. to keep WPS promises

19 hours ago
The West Philippine Sea Coalition is urging the country’s new leaders to “not sail in the same direction as the...
Headlines
fbtw
23 bills certified urgent by Duterte passed into law

23 bills certified urgent by Duterte passed into law

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Out of the 27 measures certified as urgent by the Duterte administration, 23 have become laws, data from the Presidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Philippines detects 79 more cases of Omicron subvariants

Philippines detects 79 more cases of Omicron subvariants

2 minutes ago
The health department said the country’s healthcare utilization rate remained low despite the continued increase in...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd: School year begins on August 22; classroom learning by November

DepEd: School year begins on August 22; classroom learning by November

By Angelica Y. Yang | 49 minutes ago
The incoming academic year for elementary and secondary schools, as well as community learning centers (CLCs), will open on...
Headlines
fbtw
US backs Philippines on WPS, warns that Washington will back Manila should there be armed attacks

US backs Philippines on WPS, warns that Washington will back Manila should there be armed attacks

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 hours ago
On the 6th anniversary of the 2016 Hague ruling, the United States reaffirmed its commitment to the Philippines and warns...
Headlines
fbtw
'Indisputable&rsquo;: Philippines commemorates 6th anniversary of Hague ruling

'Indisputable’: Philippines commemorates 6th anniversary of Hague ruling

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 hours ago
The Philippines commemorates the 6th anniversary of the historic 2016 Hague ruling that “upheld the Philippines’...
Headlines
fbtw
QC court sets hearing on Bulatlat's rap vs NTC, Esperon over blocked website access

QC court sets hearing on Bulatlat's rap vs NTC, Esperon over blocked website access

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The Quezon City court sets the hearing on Bulatlat.com's case against the government's move to block access to its websi...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with