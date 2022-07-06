^

Headlines

Amid sexual abuse allegations, PHSA says working to provide 'safe learning environment'

Philstar.com
July 6, 2022 | 11:40am
Amid sexual abuse allegations, PHSA says working to provide 'safe learning environment'
This photo from the Philippine High School for the Arts website shows the Mabuhay Lounge
PHSA

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine High School for the Arts in Laguna, which is facing allegations of abuse, said in a statement that its school personnel are working towards providing a safe learning environment for its students.

This comes after an in-depth report from Vice News on allegations of sexual, verbal and emotional abuse by teachers and staff.

In its statement on July 5, the state-run high school for young artists said it sympathizes with "alumni who complained of past abuses", but cautioned against making generalizations about the school as a place of abuse.

"As felt by many of our alumni, teachers and staff, some of whom have worked at PHSA for more than 20 years, the sweeping generalization, as shown in the articles portraying the PHSA as haven for abuse, is unfair," it said.

"PHSA, just like any other institution, is not perfect. But please be assured all our school personnel are working hand in hand towards providing our students a safe learning environment, whether online or in Makiling," the school added. 

The premiere school for young artists said that it strives to improve measures to ensure its students' safety and wellbeing. 

Before the pandemic, it was already implementing strict curfew hours, adding that it will observe the same once in-house classes resume. 

The institution also said that it constantly reminds its teachers to use child-friendly material and refer to Movie and Television Review and Classification Board guidelines in production and artistic output. 

In the Vice news report dated June 28, a former student narrated that his teacher would molest him while having rehearsals at the latter's house, while another was in shock after her teacher made her and her classmates watch explicit material at the Cultural Center of the Philippines without the knowledge of their parents.

Due process

PHSA said that victims can file their complaints with the school's designated committees, which can guide them on the format required under the civil service rules. 

"Rest assured in dealing with disciplinary matters, PHSa has its own processes which have been duly recognized by the Civil Service Commission, Commission on Human Rights, the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the Department of Education," it said.

READ: Nakapanlulumo’: Alarms raised over alleged abuses in Laguna boarding school

The PHSA is an attached agency of the Department of Education (DepEd), has not yet given any comments on the matter, as of writing.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, a children and women's rights advocate, said in a tweet that the alleged abuses at the PHSA are appalling, adding that they are ready to give justice to every child who has been a victim of abuse. Hontiveros principally authored the Safe Spaces Act, which covers abuse or harassment committed in schools. 

Separately, PHSA Variations, the official campus newspaper of the school, repeated its call for safe spaces for its students, and urged the public to sign the demands. 

 — Angelica Y. Yang

PHSA

RISA HONTIVEROS

SCHOOLS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos to meet Chinese foreign minister

Marcos to meet Chinese foreign minister

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
Apart from the West Philippine Sea issue, President Marcos also intends to discuss matters that can strengthen Philippine-China...
Headlines
fbtw
USAID trains DENR, BFAR on coral reef CSI

USAID trains DENR, BFAR on coral reef CSI

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
The United States government, through the US Agency for International Development, recently trained Philippine government...
Headlines
fbtw
Distribution of P500 targeted cash transfer starts today &ndash; Tulfo &nbsp;

Distribution of P500 targeted cash transfer starts today – Tulfo  

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 2 days ago
After vowing to clean up the list of beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, Social Welfare Secretary Erwin...
Headlines
fbtw
After veto of Bulacan airport ecozone status, commuters urge Marcos gov't to review PAREX

After veto of Bulacan airport ecozone status, commuters urge Marcos gov't to review PAREX

1 day ago
"It is not environment-friendly as it will be detrimental to the rehabilitation of the Pasig River. It also endangers multiple...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ looking into suspicious NBP deaths

DOJ looking into suspicious NBP deaths

By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
The Department of Justice is looking into the causes of death of eight high-profile convicts at the New Bililbid Prison to...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Civil partnerships for straight, same-sex couples pushed anew in House

Civil partnerships for straight, same-sex couples pushed anew in House

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
The bill will be a “landmark effort to provide civil rights, benefits and responsibilities to couples previously unable...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines detects more cases of Omicron subvariants

Philippines detects more cases of Omicron subvariants

3 hours ago
Of the total, 43 were BA.5 cases, 20 were BA.2.12.1 cases, and four were BA.4 cases.
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo vows to go after 4Ps cash aid &lsquo;racketeers&rsquo;

Tulfo vows to go after 4Ps cash aid ‘racketeers’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
Some beneficiaries of the government’s cash assistance program will face criminal charges for allegedly misusing the...
Headlines
fbtw
Bulacan ecozone can be under COA periodic audit &ndash; Salceda

Bulacan ecozone can be under COA periodic audit – Salceda

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The Bulacan ecozone bill vetoed by President Marcos can still be replaced with legislation that includes provisions for periodic...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH logs over 10,000 active COVID-19 cases

DOH logs over 10,000 active COVID-19 cases

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The Department of Health logged more than 10,000 active COVID-19 cases on Monday.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with