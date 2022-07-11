Philippines posts 39% rise in daily COVID-19 cases from July 4 to 10

Children aged 12 to 17 receive their booster shot at Marikina Sports Complex on Monday, July 4, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines logged an average of 1,467 COVID-19 cases a day from July 4 to 10, or a 39% increase from a week before, the Department of Health said Monday.

In a bulletin, the DOH said it recorded 10,271 additional infections in the past week. Of the new cases, 27 had severe and critical illness.

As of Sunday, there were 555 severe and critical admissions, which represent 8.7% of the total COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the country.

Healthcare utilization rates in the Philippines remained low despite the spike in cases. According to the DOH, only 17% of the 2,414 beds in intensive care units were occupied, and 22.7% of 21,424 non-ICU beds were used.

The health agency also said that 50 fatalities were verified during the past week, although none of those occurred from June 27 to July 10.

A separate report from OCTA Research showed that COVID-19 positivity rates in Metro Manila, Aklan, Antique, Batangas, Capiz, Cavite, Iloilo, Isabela, Laguna, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Rizal, and Tarlac have exceeded 10%.

According to the World Health Organization, the proportion of COVID-19 tests coming back positive should remain below 5% to ensure that the spread of the coronavirus is under control.

The Philippines has confirmed over 3.71 million COVID-19 cases, with at least 60,000 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.

71M fully-vaccinated Filipinos

More than 71 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19 since the government launched its immunization program in April 2021.

However, only 15.34 million people have gotten booster shots, which provide additional protection against COVID-19.

Authorities said that the waning vaccine immunity of the public, increased mobility, and the presence of fast-spreading coronavirus variants are fueling the renewed spike in cases.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has yet to appoint a health secretary.