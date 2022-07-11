OCTA: COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila at 10.9%

A street vendor wearing an umbrella hat prepares snacks for sale in Quiapo, Manila on July 5, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila increased to 10.9%, exceeding the threshold set by the World Health Organization, OCTA Research reported.

Latest data from the research firm showed that 10.9% or one in every 10 COVID-19 tests done in the capital region yielded positive results, up from 8.3% on July 2.

The WHO recommends that the proportion of COVID-19 tests coming back positive should remain below 5% to ensure that the spread of the coronavirus is under control.

Data from OCTA Research also showed that the positivity rate in Aklan rose to 26.9% from 21%.

Other areas with positivity rates surpassing 10% were Antique (17.8%), Batangas (11.3%), Capiz (18.8%), Cavite (14.9%), Iloilo (11%), Isabela (10.3%), Laguna (18.2%), Nueva Ecija (14%), Pampanga (16.5%), Rizal (16.6%), and Tarlac (16.7%).

‘Good indicators’

Meanwhile, the healthcare utilization rate in Metro Manila was 28.4%, classified as “low.”

In an interview with state broadcaster People’s Television, OCTA Research fellow Guido David said the capital region’s reproduction rate—or the number of people a person positive for COVID-19 can infect—decreased to 1.49 from 1.6. Ideally, the figure should be less than one.

The average daily attack rate in Metro Manila was 4.5, which is considered low, according to David.

“These are good indicators. Actually not only in the National Capital Region, but also in the rest of the Philippines. Most areas have hospital utilization rates below 50%,” he said in Filipino.

OCTA Research projected that cases in Metro Manila, which is home to more than 13 million people, may peak at around 1,000 to 2,000 cases per day by mid- or late July.

Authorities said the presence of fast-spreading COVID-19 variants, increased mobility, and waning vaccine immunity are fueling the renewed increase in cases. — Gaea Katreena Cabico