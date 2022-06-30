Cagayan De Oro radio broadcaster shot dead
CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines — Two motorcycle-riding masked gunmen shot dead a radio commentator in front of his house in Macanhan, Carmen here yesterday.
Federico “Ding” Gempesaw, 63, had just stepped out of his car, which he used as a taxi, when one of the assailants fired at him at close range, according to a police report.
Gempesaw, a hard-hitting commentator, hosted the block time program “Bitayan sa kahanginan” daily over local broadcaster Radyo Natin.
A witness told investigators that although wounded, the victim wrestled with one of the suspects before a second bullet hit him in the head.
Gempesaw died at the scene.
Police said they recovered empty shells of an unknown gun caliber at the site.
The suspects fled on a motorcycle without license plate, according to witnesses.
Probers said they have yet to establish the motive for the killing.
Gempesaw was a retired city hall official before he joined the local media as a radio commentator.
