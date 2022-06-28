Philippines objects to Taiwan's planned live fire drills near Ligaw Island

This photo release shows the Department of Foreign Affairs building in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is opposing Taiwan’s live-fire drills to be conducted within the area of Ligaw island, expressing "strong objection" to the exercises reportedly scheduled from June 28 to 29.

The country emphasized that Taiwan’s live-fire drills will be conducted within Philippine sovereignty, considering that Ligaw island is part of the Kalayaan Island Group. Kalayaan is a municipality of Palawan province.

"This illegal activity raises tensions and complicates the situation in the South China Sea," the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Taiwan, China, the Philippines, and Vietnam have claims over Ligaw island. The four nations, including Malaysia, also have claims over other areas of the Spratlys.

This development comes as tensions between Manila and Beijing continue to intensify following back-to-back diplomatic protests filed by the Philippines over multiple incidents with China, that includes the invasion of over 100 vessels in Philippine waters.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. also announced that all oil and gas exploration talks with China have been shelved due to the lack of progress, but Beijing maintains that it is ready to work with the Philippines on this matter.