Luzon grid goes on red alert â€” DOE

Luzon grid goes on red alert — DOE

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
June 18, 2022 | 4:58pm
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — A red alert status was hoisted over the Luzon grid on Saturday afternoon due to a deficiency in power generation that may have been caused by the tripping of a transmission line, the Energy department said. 

"On June 18, 2022 at 14:45 (2:45 pm), the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) reported that a red alert status was declared on the Luzon Grid due to generation deficiency," the Department of Energy (DOE) said in a statement. 

It added that the grid operator NGCP placed the grid under red alert from 3 to 4 p.m. and this will continue from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The grid is set to be under yellow alert from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 11 p.m. 

A yellow alert is declared when reserves fall below ideal levels. Meanwhile, a red alert is placed over the grid when the supply to demand balance further worsens, which can lead to rotating power interruptions.

On Saturday, the DOE said that there were "power interruptions in the franchise areas of Meralco and other distribution utilities in Luzon."

Citing an earlier report from NGCP, the DOE noted that two lines which were part of the 230 kiloVolt Hermosa-BCCP transmission line had tripped, which isolated some power plants in Bataan, causing both the grid operator and Meralco to conduct automatic load dropping (ALD) in the afternoon. When there is an ALD, power is cut off in certain areas due to low power supply.

DOE called on NGCP to resolve its transmission line issues, submit the list of affected customers and explain the incident. 

Philstar.com has reached out to NGCP for the status of the Luzon power grid, but has yet to receive a response from them. The story will be updated with their comments. 

Meralco, which services Metro Manila and surrounding provinces, confirmed that it had conducted ALD at 1:53 p.m., but said power was fully restored at 2:11 p.m.

"[The ALD] was due to the decrease of an approximate 1200 MW (megawatts) in Meralco's load affecting around 1.6 million customers in portions of Caloocan, Valenzuela, Malabon, Manila, Makati, Muntinlupa, Las Piñas, in Metro Manila; as well as parts of Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, Batangas and Cavite," Meralco said in a separate statement. 

