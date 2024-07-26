^

Nation

Meralco: 125,000 customers still without power in Carina's wake

Gabriell Christel Galang - Philstar.com
July 26, 2024 | 3:59pm
In this file photo, electrical wirings are seen in various streets of Metro Manila on June 19, 2024.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — About 125,000 customers of power distributor Meralco are still waiting for power restoration due to the combined effects of Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) and the southwest monsoon.

Metro Manila and Bulacan are still heavily affected by power disruptions, while other affected areas include parts of Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, and Batangas, Meralco said in a statement.

In these regions and provinces, 95,000 consumers are still experiencing blackouts due to flooding.

“We thank our customers for their patience and understanding. We are prioritizing safety at this time, but we assure our customers that our crews are working non-stop to immediately restore service,” Meralco corporate communications head Joe Zaldarriaga said.

Meralco on Thhursday, July 25 reported reported that 430,000 customers had power issues. By Friday morning, July 26, around 305,000 of them had their power restored.

