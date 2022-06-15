^

Headlines

Metro Manila to stay under Alert Level 1 until end June

Philstar.com
June 15, 2022 | 6:01pm
Metro Manila to stay under Alert Level 1 until end June
Daily commuters pay for their jeepney fare in Marikina on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will remain under the laxest quarantine classification until the end of June despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases that the Department of Health says has barely impacted hospital and intensive care utilization rates.

COVID-19 infections are steadily increasing, with private think tank OCTA Research flagging the rise of the reproduction rate in the capital region to 1.59. This is the number of people a person with the coronavirus can infect and should ideally be less than one.

The positivity rate in Metro Manila also increased to 2.7%, although the figure is still below the 5-percent threshold of the World Health Organization to indicate that the spread of the coronavirus is under control.

The seven-day average of COVID-19 infections also grew by 53% to 131 from 86.

On Monday, the Department of Health said that the capital region could go back to a more stringent Alert Level 2 if the rise in cases leads to a significant increase in hospital admissions.

DOH recorded 1,682 additional infections from June 6 to 12, 30% higher than a week earlier. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico

ALERT LEVEL SYSTEM

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte accepts PCSO GM&rsquo;s resignation

Duterte accepts PCSO GM’s resignation

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Duterte has accepted the resignation of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager Royina Garma, Palace...
Headlines
fbtw
Guevarra: Stop dangerous 'red-tagging', file complaints instead

Guevarra: Stop dangerous 'red-tagging', file complaints instead

By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Instead of baselessly linking groups as fronts for communist rebels that puts them in danger, officials who have been red-tagging...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP to implement gun ban for Marcos, Duterte inaugurations

PNP to implement gun ban for Marcos, Duterte inaugurations

8 hours ago
Gun ban will be imposed in Davao region from June 16 to 21 and from June 27 to July 2 in Metro Manila, said Police MGen. Valeriano...
Headlines
fbtw
Finland hopes Philippines will continue to uphold int&rsquo;l law, rules-based order

Finland hopes Philippines will continue to uphold int’l law, rules-based order

By Kaycee Valmonte | 4 hours ago
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday met with more diplomats, including the Finnish Ambassador to the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Journalists to PNP: Nothing wrong with reporting on peasant rights, land issues

Journalists to PNP: Nothing wrong with reporting on peasant rights, land issues

5 hours ago
“When has it been wrong for the media to report on issues that involve peasant rights and public interest?” Altermidya...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
EU, Australia, UN fund projects to support transformation of 6 MILF camps

EU, Australia, UN fund projects to support transformation of 6 MILF camps

37 minutes ago
The European Union, along with Australia and the United Nations, is launching two projects aimed to support former combatants,...
Headlines
fbtw
Hontiveros to push anew for SOGIE Equality bill in 19th Congress

Hontiveros to push anew for SOGIE Equality bill in 19th Congress

By Angelica Y. Yang | 4 hours ago
The proposed law, which has been pushed for decades, bans discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation, gender...
Headlines
fbtw
COA calls out youth commission&rsquo;s &lsquo;illegal&rsquo; use of SK funds for anti-communism campaign

COA calls out youth commission’s ‘illegal’ use of SK funds for anti-communism campaign

By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
State auditors flagged the National Youth Commission’s “illegal” use of funds meant for the mandatory and...
Headlines
fbtw
Guevarra: Peaceful assembly a right regardless of political beliefs, affiliation

Guevarra: Peaceful assembly a right regardless of political beliefs, affiliation

5 hours ago
"As long as their statements do not constitute an actionable offense, such as inciting to sedition or oral defamation, rallyists...
Headlines
fbtw
More Filipinos trust news but many avoid it &mdash; Digital News Report 2022

More Filipinos trust news but many avoid it — Digital News Report 2022

By Yvonne T. Chua | 11 hours ago
Overall trust in news among Filipinos has risen, putting the Philippines among the few countries that have furthered gains...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with